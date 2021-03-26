Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Remember the Capital One commercial, “What’s in your wallet?” After almost 70 years, Ester French finally can answer — some photographs, coins and other faded papers, lost when she was a high school student in Poquoson. During recent construction work on what later became Poquoson Middle School, a contractor found the wallet in some duct work in the rubble of the gym, which had been torn down as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation project, CNN reported. The wallet was in bad shape, but contained enough clues to allow school officials to track down French, 85, a Connecticut resident for more than 60 years. The billfold contained two faded pictures, Christmas stamps from 1951, a calendar and 85 cents in silver coins, a school official told CNN affiliate WTKR. Other long-lost treasures included a blue address book and a yellowed newspaper clipping asking readers to pray for the Navy sailors serving in the Korean War. French lost the wallet during the 1951-52 school year. She recalled putting it on a ledge in the gym, then realizing it had fallen down a deep hole that fell into the brick building. “There was nothing to do about it when I lost it,” she said. School officials found French through a relative who still lives in the area. The call to French came as a surprise, and her family is looking forward to seeing her long-lost wallet: “It was absolutely shocking. It was a surprise and we’ve had a lot of laughs about it.”