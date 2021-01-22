Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Do you know of a historic place in Virginia that’s in threat of being lost? Preservation Virginia is seeking nominations for its annual Most Endangered Historic Places program. The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving, promoting and advocating for Virginia’s cultural and architectural history. For nearly 20 years, the program has raised awareness of historic sites around the state — including buildings, cultural landscapes, cemeteries and archaeological sites — that face imminent or sustained threats to their integrity or survival. More than 100 locations have been listed during that time, according to the group. Of those, more than half (51%) have been saved, 36% are being monitored and 13% were lost. “This program is a real catalyst for communities to save the places that make them unique,” Elizabeth S. Kostelny, Preservation Virginia CEO, said in a statement. “Inclusion on the Most Endangered list provides a platform for supporters to rally their community, find partners and identify solutions for saving these sites.” The 2021 list will be announced in May. Nominations are due by Feb. 26 and can be found at: preservationvirginia.org

And Wednesday’s inauguration, with its many references to Abraham Lincoln, prompts us to share the eloquent ending of the 16th president’s second inaugural address in 1865: “Fondly do we hope — fervently do we pray — that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away. Yet, if God wills that it continue, until all the wealth piled by the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash, shall be paid by another drawn with the sword, as was said three thousand years ago, so still it must be said ‘the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.’ With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.”