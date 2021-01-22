Editorial: Week's end wrap up

The longer we work or go to school remotely, the more attractive the outdoors becomes. The James River Park System reported that in 2020 — the year the pandemic struck — more than 2.1 million visitors enjoyed the scenic offerings. That’s up from 1.9 million in 2019 and 1.4 million in 2018, the RTD reported this week. July saw the highest monthly total, with 244,611 visitors to the park. Belle Isle North, T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge North and Pony Pasture rated as the most popular entry points. Venture Richmond also reports it’s seeing increased visitation to downtown outdoor attractions. Its counters have reported a 125% increase in Canal Walk visits and a 45% increase in usage of the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge to and from Brown’s Island. “We heard from so many people that the downtown riverfront and the Canal Walk are safe, socially distanced destinations as people look to get out of their houses and enjoy the outdoors. More than ever, it was downtown’s back yard,” Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond, shared with the RTD’s Colleen Curran. Meanwhile, the 52-mile long Virginia Capital Trail saw a 42% jump in visitors from 2019 to 2020, with numbers increasing from 835,271 to 1.2 million, respectively. Nothing combats stress like fresh air, fitness, natural beauty and plenty of sunshine. Let’s hope these numbers continue to climb once we’re postpandemic.
***
Heather Mayberry doesn’t consider her work as a nurse to be award-winning. But as a nurse during a once-in-a-century global pandemic, she was instrumental in the launch of a new unit in Lynchburg that could flex to the ever-changing needs of COVID-19 patients, according to The News & Advance. Mayberry, of Rustburg, was recognized as Nurse of the Year by the Virginia Nurses Association this past month. She was part of a team at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital that developed the hybrid variable acuity unit, which incorporates an intensive care unit, a pulmonary care unit and a medical surgical unit for COVID-19 patients with specially trained nurses, The News & Advance reported. She was instrumental in creating education and providing training for front-line workers. “It was amazing to be recognized, but there are thousands of other nurses that deserve that same recognition and put forth the same effort,” she said. “COVID has been a strain on our patients, our patient’s families, but also my colleagues — those who choose to come to work every day to serve our community.” Nurses should be honored every day.
***
Do you know of a historic place in Virginia that’s in threat of being lost? Preservation Virginia is seeking nominations for its annual Most Endangered Historic Places program. The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving, promoting and advocating for Virginia’s cultural and architectural history. For nearly 20 years, the program has raised awareness of historic sites around the state — including buildings, cultural landscapes, cemeteries and archaeological sites — that face imminent or sustained threats to their integrity or survival. More than 100 locations have been listed during that time, according to the group. Of those, more than half (51%) have been saved, 36% are being monitored and 13% were lost. “This program is a real catalyst for communities to save the places that make them unique,” Elizabeth S. Kostelny, Preservation Virginia CEO, said in a statement. “Inclusion on the Most Endangered list provides a platform for supporters to rally their community, find partners and identify solutions for saving these sites.” The 2021 list will be announced in May. Nominations are due by Feb. 26 and can be found at: preservationvirginia.org
***
And Wednesday’s inauguration, with its many references to Abraham Lincoln, prompts us to share the eloquent ending of the 16th president’s second inaugural address in 1865: “Fondly do we hope — fervently do we pray — that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away. Yet, if God wills that it continue, until all the wealth piled by the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash, shall be paid by another drawn with the sword, as was said three thousand years ago, so still it must be said ‘the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.’ With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and with all nations.”