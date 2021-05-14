Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Talk about an epic gift. Tim Sweeney — who heads Cary, N.C.-based Epic Games, which oversees the Fortnite and Rocket League video game franchises — has made the single largest private conservation land donation in Virginia history. Sweeney gave the state approximately 7,300 acres in Halifax County, a property known as Falkland Farms. It will be owned and operated by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation as the first-ever joint natural heritage and state parks project, according to the office of Gov. Ralph Northam. Sweeney, a noted conservation philanthropist, bought the property in 2020 for $11.5 million with the intent to preserve it, per the South Boston News & Record. The property, located in Scottsburg not far from the North Carolina border, will serve as a connector between the Difficult Creek Natural Area Preserve and Staunton River State Park. Altogether, the newly created Southside Virginia Conservation and Recreation Complex spans more than 10,000 acres and will be larger than any other of Virginia’s parks. This biodiverse area includes 17 species of rare plants and animals, 40 miles of streams and 1,000 acres of wetlands, and eventually will offer outdoor recreational activities. Falkland Farms helps link the Kerr Reservoir, Banister River South and Wolf Trap federal wildlife management areas. In total, these state and federal properties encompass more than 40,000 acres of protected land. Sweeney, whose reported net worth exceeds $7 billion, also recently announced he will donate 7,500 acres of North Carolina’s Appalachian highlands to be preserved as a haven for wildlife. What extraordinary gifts, ones that will enable future generations to enjoy the rich blessings of our natural wonders.