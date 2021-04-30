Editorial: Week's end wrap up

A new historical marker recognizes the country’s first Black veterinarian, who lived in Lynchburg. The marker tells the remarkable story of Augustus Nathaniel Lushington, who practiced in the Hill City for nearly four decades. According to The News & Advance, Lushington was born around 1861 in the Caribbean island nation of Trinidad. He attended Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his degree in veterinary medicine in 1897. By 1900, Lushington had moved to Lynchburg, where he opened his practice as a large-animal veterinary surgeon, primarily caring for horses and cattle on nearby farms. He also served as a probation officer and as president of the Lynchburg Negro Business League. The sign, unveiled April 17, stands in front of what used to be his home at 1005 5th St. in downtown Lynchburg. Jane Baber White, former executive director of the Old City Cemetery, was instrumental in getting Lushington’s marker approved by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “I think it’s important to continue to uncover or reveal important Black history in Lynchburg,” White said. “Who knew we had the first Black veterinarian in the United States right here in Lynchburg? … Nobody.”

More than 100 years after it ended, there finally is a memorial commemorating World War I in Washington, D.C. On April 16, the U.S. flag was raised for the first time over the newly constructed National World War I Memorial, per the U.S. Department of Defense. Nearly 4.7 million Americans served in uniform during World War I, with more than 2 million of those people deployed overseas. By the end of the war, nearly 117,000 Americans had been killed and another 204,000 were wounded. ”[T]he legacy and courage of those Doughboys sailing off to war, and the values they fought to defend, still live in our nation today,” President Joe Biden said during a recorded presentation before the raising of the flag. “It is our duty to remember what they fought for and why they fought.” The new memorial — located not too far from The White House — features sculptures, fountains and quotes that pay tribute to those who served in the Great War. It shares a space with an existing memorial dedicated to General of the Armies John Joseph “Black Jack” Pershing, who served as commander of the American Expeditionary Forces during the war. We remember their sacrifices.