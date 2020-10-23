Editorial: Week's end wrap up

We’re looking forward to biking and walking the newly named Fall Line Trail. Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled the name of the upcoming north-south trail on Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony with local officials and trail advocates at its planned northern terminus in Ashland’s Carter Park, according to the RTD. The 40-mile trail will traverse through the heart of the Richmond region from Ashland to Petersburg, crossing through rural, suburban and urban areas in the cities of Richmond and Colonial Heights and the counties of Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield. It will complement the popular east-west Virginia Capital Trail, which was completed about five years ago. The trail could take up to a decade to complete, though some sections already exist or are included in local land-use plans. The trail is expected to include segments of the Ashland Trolley Line trail, the Chester Linear Park, the protected bike lanes on Brook Road in Richmond and the planned Trolley Line Connector in Henrico. “We’re here to celebrate a new connection, a way to link this region’s localities, tourism, businesses transit and more,” Northam said. “This trail will attract serious cyclists and local folks who want a safer place to ride, walk or run for their health.” As the coronavirus pandemic continues, what better way to unwind and seek solace than to enjoy the great outdoors.