Editorial: Week's end wrap up

The Coca-Cola Company is shelving its original diet soft drink, TaB. And adding insult to injury, it’s also canning Northern Neck Ginger Ale. Citing a “global portfolio refresh,” Coca-Cola Co. recently announced that it will discontinue a number of “underperforming products.” The pink-canned diet soda hit stores in 1963, a saccharine-sweetened, zero-calorie drink that initially was marketed to women and became a cultural icon. “If not for TaB, we wouldn’t have Diet Coke or Coke Zero Sugar. TaB did its job,” Kerri Kopp, group director, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola North America, said in a statement. But sadly, that job won’t continue in today’s world of ever-expanding specialty drinks. TaB represented 0.1% of the $22 billion in global sales of diet cola in 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported. The top sellers were Diet Coke, with 35% of sales, and Coke Zero Sugar, with 22%. The beverage behemoth also will retire a number of regional brands, including the venerable Virginia sparkling soda. Northern Neck Ginger Ale is made in Sandston by Coca-Cola Consolidated, an independent bottling company for Coca-Cola, WRIC reported. Its origins date to nearly a century ago, when it was first brewed in Montross in 1926. And even as late as this past year, there was a push to name it the official soft drink of Virginia. Its retirement will be nothing to toast.
***
What we can toast is Jane Selden’s impressive 45-year career of teaching in Henrico County Public Schools. On Monday, the beloved science teacher at J.R. Tucker High School received recognition for her longtime tenure with the school system. She previously taught at Douglas S. Freeman High and Fairfield Middle schools. Henrico officials surprised Selden at her home, presenting her with a certificate, a pin and a Tucker High varsity jacket — with a number 45 patch on the left upper arm sleeve, the RTD reported. She has coached sports at Tucker for years, including the boys varsity cross-country and tennis teams. “I’m there for the kids — everybody knows that. Tucker is a very special place to me, and it always will be,” said Selden, who has taught generations of Tucker families. Former pupils include Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas, a 1985 Tucker graduate whose wife and two brothers also were taught by Selden. “You’ll never forget Ms. Selden’s class. She’s one of those teachers who leaves a lasting imprint.”
***
We’re looking forward to biking and walking the newly named Fall Line Trail. Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled the name of the upcoming north-south trail on Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony with local officials and trail advocates at its planned northern terminus in Ashland’s Carter Park, according to the RTD. The 40-mile trail will traverse through the heart of the Richmond region from Ashland to Petersburg, crossing through rural, suburban and urban areas in the cities of Richmond and Colonial Heights and the counties of Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield. It will complement the popular east-west Virginia Capital Trail, which was completed about five years ago. The trail could take up to a decade to complete, though some sections already exist or are included in local land-use plans. The trail is expected to include segments of the Ashland Trolley Line trail, the Chester Linear Park, the protected bike lanes on Brook Road in Richmond and the planned Trolley Line Connector in Henrico. “We’re here to celebrate a new connection, a way to link this region’s localities, tourism, businesses transit and more,” Northam said. “This trail will attract serious cyclists and local folks who want a safer place to ride, walk or run for their health.” As the coronavirus pandemic continues, what better way to unwind and seek solace than to enjoy the great outdoors.
***
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. But this scourge demands attention year-round. Nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime. And on a typical day, domestic violence hotlines across the country receive approximately 21,000 calls, or 15 calls every minute. The YMCA Richmond held its 25th annual Remember My Name memorial Thursday night in Monroe Park, recalling those in the region who lost their lives to domestic violence over the past two decades. Nearly one-third of all homicides in Virginia are attributed to domestic or intimate partner violence, according to the YMCA. The public health crisis has intensified domestic violence by further isolating those suffering abuse, anti-violence advocates say. Help exists. Among them: the Greater Richmond Regional Hotline answers calls around-the-clock, (804) 612-6126.
— By Pamela Stallsmith