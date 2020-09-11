Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Should police departments be able to monitor citizens via aerial surveillance? In the midst of police reform discussions, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit Court on Thursday heard oral arguments remotely in an appeal from a federal court decision denying the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) request to temporarily stop a pilot program of the Baltimore Police Department. According to the Baltimore Sun, the ACLU sued to stop a six-month test in which aircraft flying over the city are fitted with wide-angle camera lenses that are snapping photographs every second. Those images then are pieced together to create an ongoing visual record of what is happening in the city. The arguments centered on whether the program violates people’s reasonable expectation of privacy regarding movement, and results in indiscriminate searches without a warrant. The Baltimore police argue that the “spy planes” are an invaluable crime-fighting tool. Police say that resolution of the images is not clear enough to identify faces, racial identity or a vehicle’s color, make or model. According to the Sun, the imagery appears as “dots, which then can be identified when the visual record is paired up with street-level cameras, license plate readers and gunfire sound detectors.” One judge hearing the case noted that when he looked at the pictures, he was unable to identify people. Judge Paul V. Niemeyer said, “This is so generalized I’m not sure it even fits within the language of the Fourth Amendment protecting the privacy of individuals or protecting people in their houses and so forth.” Brett Max Kaufman, an attorney with the ACLU, says the program specifically is designed to identify people. He called it the “most ambitious mass surveillance program ever deployed in an American city.”