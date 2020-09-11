Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Should police departments be able to monitor citizens via aerial surveillance? In the midst of police reform discussions, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit Court on Thursday heard oral arguments remotely in an appeal from a federal court decision denying the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) request to temporarily stop a pilot program of the Baltimore Police Department. According to the Baltimore Sun, the ACLU sued to stop a six-month test in which aircraft flying over the city are fitted with wide-angle camera lenses that are snapping photographs every second. Those images then are pieced together to create an ongoing visual record of what is happening in the city. The arguments centered on whether the program violates people’s reasonable expectation of privacy regarding movement, and results in indiscriminate searches without a warrant. The Baltimore police argue that the “spy planes” are an invaluable crime-fighting tool. Police say that resolution of the images is not clear enough to identify faces, racial identity or a vehicle’s color, make or model. According to the Sun, the imagery appears as “dots, which then can be identified when the visual record is paired up with street-level cameras, license plate readers and gunfire sound detectors.” One judge hearing the case noted that when he looked at the pictures, he was unable to identify people. Judge Paul V. Niemeyer said, “This is so generalized I’m not sure it even fits within the language of the Fourth Amendment protecting the privacy of individuals or protecting people in their houses and so forth.” Brett Max Kaufman, an attorney with the ACLU, says the program specifically is designed to identify people. He called it the “most ambitious mass surveillance program ever deployed in an American city.”
Our thoughts are with Americans living in the western United States, where record-breaking wildfires in more than 12 states have killed at least 23 people, burned hundreds of homes and forced the evacuations of thousands. In Oregon alone, 500,000 people — more than 10% of its 4.2 million residents — were forced to leave their homes. Social media users have been posting “apocalyptic” images of the ominous red skies caused by the flames and comparing them to dystopian films and TV shows such as “Blade Runner 2049” and “Stranger Things.” Add to that Los Angeles’ record-breaking temperature on Sunday of 121 degrees and it’s literally a fiery situation.
We almost are afraid to ask: How much weirder can 2020 get? Consider all the bizarre and disastrous events of this year. As if the pandemic, the almost-overnight recession, the ongoing protests and the ugly presidential race weren’t enough to handle, now comes the worst fire season in the West that the nation has ever seen. Meanwhile, portions of Colorado experienced a 60-degree plummet in temperature earlier this week.
Speaking of climate change, earlier this month, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the design of a new type of nuclear reactor. Known as a small modular reactor (SMR), the design was created by a Portland, Ore.–based company called NuScale Power. This new reactor is faster to build and features lower costs and improved safety features over traditional nuclear reactors. The newly approved SMRs are capable of producing about 60 megawatts of energy — enough to power nearly 50,000 homes. Advanced safety features include self-cooling systems and automatic shutdowns. Supporters of SMRs long have touted them as a way to help revive the country’s nuclear industry and provide more low-carbon electricity. The first project, proposed by Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, plans to build 12 small modular reactors at a federal government site near the Idaho National Laboratory — a nuclear research facility. This is a good way to meet our energy needs as we wean ourselves from natural gas and oil. It would be foolish to lose our hard-earned energy independence by relying just on solar and wind to meet our needs. U.S. Navy ships safely have been powered by nuclear energy for 50 years.
American troops stationed far away have been reading the Stars and Stripes newspaper since 1861. Fortunately, the Defense Department is rescinding its order to shut down the military’s independent newspaper. Stars and Stripes has been delivering news of home to men and women stationed overseas since World War I. In August, in what we assume was to be a cost-cutting move, the Pentagon notified the publication in a memo that its last issue would be Sept. 30. The memo, written by Col. Paul Haverstick Jr., director of the Defense Media Activity, also instructed the publisher to develop a plan to dissolve the newspaper. According to Pentagon officials, abolishing the Stars and Stripes would save the Department of Defense more than $15 million annually. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump decreed, via tweet, that the Stars and Stripes would not lose federal funding. Lawmakers also voiced support for the funding.
— Robin Beres