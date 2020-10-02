Editorial: Week's end wrap up

One hundred years ago, women received the right to vote through the 19th Amendment. To mark this momentous milestone, Sandra G. Treadway, librarian of Virginia, will give a virtual talk about Richmond suffragist Anna Whitehead Bodeker at Historic St. John’s Church this Wednesday. Bodeker, born in 1826, led the earliest attempt to organize for women’s suffrage in Virginia. She helped found the Virginia State Women’s Suffrage Association in 1870, the first suffrage association in the state. We couldn’t agree more with St. John’s description of the importance of this anniversary: “The women’s suffrage movement is the embodiment of liberty: a living, breathing promise of our deepest democratic values.” Treadway’s lecture is presented by St. John’s Church Foundation as part of the Walter W. Craigie Speaker Series. Tickets are $15 per person and a Q&A will follow. To buy tickets, visit: https://www.historicstjohnschurch.org/events
The coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on all facets of our health. Americans reported drinking alcohol more frequently and in higher quantities since 2019, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open. Among key findings: The greatest changes were among women and those 30 to 59 years old. On average, alcohol was consumed one day more per month by 3 of 4 adults. Frequency of alcohol consumption increased for women by 17%; heavy drinking among women — four or more drinks within a few hours — jumped 41%. Adults ages 30 to 59 increased their drinking by 19% over this past year. “In addition to a range of negative physical health associations, excessive alcohol use may lead to or worsen existing mental health problems, such as anxiety or depression, which may themselves be increasing during COVID-19,” the study noted. Staying healthy is one of the best ways to fight the virus.
The pandemic also has intensified the ongoing battle against food insecurity. So we were heartened to read about the Little Free Pantries that provide food to those in need across the Richmond area. Modeled after Little Free Libraries, these pantries offer a range of goods — including pet food — to anyone at no charge. The lack of reliable access to food remains a severe problem in the U.S. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, 13.7 million households did not know where their next meal would come from, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as the RTD’s Sabrina Moreno reported. That number has doubled overall, and tripled among households with children, a study by Northwestern University’s Institute for Policy Research found. These pantries offer an invaluable service. No one should go hungry in this nation. To locate a pantry near you or to learn how to set one up, go to: www.LittleFreePantry.org
As we enter autumn, every day we enjoy less sunlight. And with the coronavirus pandemic already weighing on people’s psyches, how will we cope with the dark days of winter? Think like a Norwegian, several studies suggest. Consider the Norwegian town of Tromsø, 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle. During the darkest parts of the polar night, the town only receives two to three hours of indirect sunlight. Yet its inhabitants do not show the kind of wintertime depression typically observed in regions shrouded in darkness. Why? Research by health psychologist Kari Leibowitz suggests that how residents mentally frame stressful events, The Guardian reported, “can powerfully influence the ways we are affected by them. People who see stressful events as ‘challenges,’ with an opportunity to learn and adapt, tend to cope much better than those who focus more on the threatening aspects — like the possibility of failure, embarrassment or illness.” For example, rather than remain cooped indoors, they embraced outdoor activities and adjusted as needed, keeping true to the Norwegian adage: “There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.”
Virginia lost a ray of sunshine on Sept. 24 with the passing of Pauline Mitchell, 90, of Powhatan County. The consummate communications professional, Mitchell left her mark on numerous organizations, both through her work and her extensive community involvement. She was well known to us as the highly respected, longtime public information officer for Chesterfield County, as well as through Virginia Press Women (now Virginia Professional Communicators), where she served as a mentor to many. She rightfully was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in 1998. Among her many accomplishments, she helped found Henricus Historical Park, a colonial living history museum in Chesterfield. Mitchell personified grace and aplomb, and she will be missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family.
— Pamela Stallsmith