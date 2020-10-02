Editorial: Week's end wrap up

The pandemic also has intensified the ongoing battle against food insecurity. So we were heartened to read about the Little Free Pantries that provide food to those in need across the Richmond area. Modeled after Little Free Libraries, these pantries offer a range of goods — including pet food — to anyone at no charge. The lack of reliable access to food remains a severe problem in the U.S. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, 13.7 million households did not know where their next meal would come from, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as the RTD’s Sabrina Moreno reported. That number has doubled overall, and tripled among households with children, a study by Northwestern University’s Institute for Policy Research found. These pantries offer an invaluable service. No one should go hungry in this nation. To locate a pantry near you or to learn how to set one up, go to: www.LittleFreePantry.org

As we enter autumn, every day we enjoy less sunlight. And with the coronavirus pandemic already weighing on people’s psyches, how will we cope with the dark days of winter? Think like a Norwegian, several studies suggest. Consider the Norwegian town of Tromsø, 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle. During the darkest parts of the polar night, the town only receives two to three hours of indirect sunlight. Yet its inhabitants do not show the kind of wintertime depression typically observed in regions shrouded in darkness. Why? Research by health psychologist Kari Leibowitz suggests that how residents mentally frame stressful events, The Guardian reported, “can powerfully influence the ways we are affected by them. People who see stressful events as ‘challenges,’ with an opportunity to learn and adapt, tend to cope much better than those who focus more on the threatening aspects — like the possibility of failure, embarrassment or illness.” For example, rather than remain cooped indoors, they embraced outdoor activities and adjusted as needed, keeping true to the Norwegian adage: “There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.”