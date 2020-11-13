Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Let’s talk turkey. Because of COVID-19 and the threats of spreading contagion, Thanksgiving will be a scaled-down celebration this year for many Americans. Public health officials are warning Americans to avoid travel and large indoor gatherings. Turkey farmers and grocers don’t know what, or how much, people will want on their tables. Research done by Kroger, the nation’s largest traditional grocery chain, shows that 43% of shoppers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with only those in their immediate household, according to The Associated Press. Walmart plans to have 30% more turkey breasts this year to accommodate shoppers who don’t want to cook a whole bird, and presumably are expecting fewer guests. Meanwhile, Butterball — which typically sells 30% of American’s 40 million Thanksgiving turkeys — said its research shows that shoppers plan to serve the same size turkey or an even bigger one than they did this past year. Whatever you do for the holiday, celebrate safely. And don’t forget to wear your mask.