Editorial: Week's end wrap up

As they’re intended to do, masks cover our faces to protect us and others from the coronavirus. But also they cloak our expressions and hinder how we interact — especially as we’re staying at least 6 feet from others. Neighbors, friends and colleagues can’t see your smile behind your face covering, and they might not be able to hear your muffled greeting if you’re wearing a mask. As Cheryl Chambers, the head coach for Mississippi State University’s Speech and Debate Team, says, “Without question, masks have disrupted social interactions. But communication has many components. You can adjust and enhance your communication by focusing on some of the other pieces that aren’t hidden behind a mask.” So how can we effectively communicate during this time of pandemic? Some simple ways, Chambers advises. Don’t underestimate the power of your eyes. “Eye contact triggers self-consciousness, consumes extra brain power and becomes uncomfortable after only three seconds. But bear in mind, eye contact can also make you appear more intelligent and trustworthy,” she said. Be aware of body language. When speaking to someone, turn your body toward the person with whom you’re conversing. And don’t forget the impact of your voice, Chambers advises. Enunciate rather than increase your volume. As she says, “Social distance doesn’t have to mean socially distant.”