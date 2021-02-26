Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Remember the Richmond 34. We applaud the Richmond Flying Squirrels for its initiatives to honor the group of Black students at Virginia Union University (VUU) who, on Feb. 22, 1960, staged a sit-in demonstration when they were denied service at the whites-only lunch counter at Thalhimers department store. Sixty-one years and two days later, the Squirrels announced on Wednesday its plans to pay tribute to the civil rights heroes. Elizabeth Johnson Rice, now 80 and one of the students, will serve as community ambassador for the team. She will work with the Squirrels on educational and community outreach programs to tell the story of the protest as part of the Richmond 34 Legacy Campaign, the RTD reported. Also announced were a career advancement and mentorship campaign for Virginia State University and VUU, a Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend during the 2021 season and a mural. All 34 names will be etched onto individual steps leading up to the concourse at The Diamond. And in a moving gesture, the Squirrels retired the No. 34 from on-field use. It joins baseball legend’s Jackie Robinson’s No. 42, which was retired by Major League Baseball in 1997. At the heart of the initiative, explained Squirrels COO Todd “Parney” Parnell, is for the team to contribute to conversations of equality, and to help educate the next generation about the fight for racial equality. “We want to spread the story of the Richmond 34 because it should be one of the most talked about historical moments in Richmond, Virginia, history.” As it should be.