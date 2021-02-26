Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Remember the Richmond 34. We applaud the Richmond Flying Squirrels for its initiatives to honor the group of Black students at Virginia Union University (VUU) who, on Feb. 22, 1960, staged a sit-in demonstration when they were denied service at the whites-only lunch counter at Thalhimers department store. Sixty-one years and two days later, the Squirrels announced on Wednesday its plans to pay tribute to the civil rights heroes. Elizabeth Johnson Rice, now 80 and one of the students, will serve as community ambassador for the team. She will work with the Squirrels on educational and community outreach programs to tell the story of the protest as part of the Richmond 34 Legacy Campaign, the RTD reported. Also announced were a career advancement and mentorship campaign for Virginia State University and VUU, a Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend during the 2021 season and a mural. All 34 names will be etched onto individual steps leading up to the concourse at The Diamond. And in a moving gesture, the Squirrels retired the No. 34 from on-field use. It joins baseball legend’s Jackie Robinson’s No. 42, which was retired by Major League Baseball in 1997. At the heart of the initiative, explained Squirrels COO Todd “Parney” Parnell, is for the team to contribute to conversations of equality, and to help educate the next generation about the fight for racial equality. “We want to spread the story of the Richmond 34 because it should be one of the most talked about historical moments in Richmond, Virginia, history.” As it should be.
***
Millions of Americans across the South lost power and safe access to water during February’s brutal ice and snow storms. Dozens of people died. And the storms took their toll on wild animals as well, though the extent might not be known for months. Many species migrate to the South for winter because of its usually mild weather, but this year’s unprecedented cold snap might have proved too severe. In Houston, starving and disoriented bats fell to the snow-coated ground as temperatures plunged, The Associated Press reported. Dead robins littered yards and sidewalks. In Oklahoma’s Red Slough Wildlife Management Area, alligators were photographed with snouts sticking up from frozen waterways. Fish kills were feared in Arkansas and Louisiana. Texas wildlife officials expect casualties among the state’s exotic deer and antelope populations. In Florida, naturalists worried about monarch butterflies and milkweed plants they rely on for survival as they migrate northward. “Animals can respond to events like this by moving elsewhere, but if it’s beyond your flight range or your walking range you have to hunker down,” said Perry Barboza, a wildlife biologist at Texas A&M University. “Some animals like small birds can do it just a night or two. The duration becomes the killer.”
***
There are a number of ways to help storm victims across the country. The American Red Cross is providing assistance in multiple states, offering cots, blankets, water and ready-to-eat meals. To find out more, visit: https://www.redcross.org. The Salvation Army is operating warming centers in some areas. Check: https://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. Go to Feeding America for a directory of food banks: https://www.feedingamerica.org
***
This coming Friday, unplug your devices and take a break from technology. The National Day of Unplugging will take place from sundown March 5 through sundown March 6. The campaign promotes a 24-hour respite from technology and seeks to “inspire health life/tech balance for their communities,” according the group of digital wellness advocates behind the effort, Unplug Collaborative. Now more than ever, we need to put down our cellphones, store our tablets and close our laptops. Amid virtual schooling, remote working and endless Zoom meetings during the pandemic, “our dependence on technology has increased and wreaked havoc on our bodies, minds and relationships,” the group says. What to do instead? You’re only limited by your imagination — read a paperback book or a print newspaper. Go outside. Converse with members of your household — in person, not via text.
— Pamela Stallsmith