Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Virginia’s state historical highway markers continue to tell a more inclusive story. Five new markers will recognize the contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) to the commonwealth. Once formally approved by the Board of Historic Resources and then installed, they will be among the first to focus on AAPI history in Virginia, the office of Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week.
Virginia has erected more than 2,600 state historical markers since the program’s start in 1927. The new markers will be formally submitted to the Board of Historic Resources in September and are expected to receive approval in the coming months.
Virginia students submitted the names as part of the inaugural AAPI Heritage Month Historical Marker Contest. The descriptions of the five new markers, proposed locations and nominators are as follows:
Filipinos in the U.S. Navy, Virginia Beach, students from Cherry Run Elementary School in Burke and by the adult English as a Second Language (ESL) program in Chesterfield County. Filipino members of the U.S. Navy have served since at least the Civil War in Hampton Roads, which is the second largest Filipino community on the East Coast.
Kim Kyusik, Salem, students from Cumberland Middle School in Cumberland County. Kyusik, a 1903 alumnus of Roanoke College, held several posts in the provisional government of the Republic of Korea. He was kidnapped by North Korean factions after World War II and died in captivity.
Arthur Azo Matsu, Williamsburg, students from Cumberland Middle School in Cumberland. Matsu was the first Asian American student at the College of William & Mary, from which he graduated in 1927. He became the first Japanese American player in the National Football League.
W. W. Yen, also known as Yan Huiqing, Charlottesville, nominated by students from Hunters Woods Elementary in Reston. Yen, a 1900 graduate of the University of Virginia, was the first international as well as Chinese student to earn a bachelor’s degree. Among his accomplishments, he served as premier of China five times in the early 20th century.
Vietnamese immigrants in Northern Virginia, Falls Church, students at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School in Falls Church. The Vietnamese community in the region surged in the 1970s amid the fall of the South Vietnamese government.
“Throughout history, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities have made significant contributions to our commonwealth and our country, but too often their stories remain untold,” Northam said in a statement.
We agree. These new markers will help rectify that, and we look forward to seeing them along Virginia’s roads.
— Pamela Stallsmith