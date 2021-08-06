Editorial: Week's end wrap up

Virginia’s state historical highway markers continue to tell a more inclusive story. Five new markers will recognize the contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) to the commonwealth. Once formally approved by the Board of Historic Resources and then installed, they will be among the first to focus on AAPI history in Virginia, the office of Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week.

Virginia has erected more than 2,600 state historical markers since the program’s start in 1927. The new markers will be formally submitted to the Board of Historic Resources in September and are expected to receive approval in the coming months.

Virginia students submitted the names as part of the inaugural AAPI Heritage Month Historical Marker Contest. The descriptions of the five new markers, proposed locations and nominators are as follows:

Filipinos in the U.S. Navy, Virginia Beach, students from Cherry Run Elementary School in Burke and by the adult English as a Second Language (ESL) program in Chesterfield County. Filipino members of the U.S. Navy have served since at least the Civil War in Hampton Roads, which is the second largest Filipino community on the East Coast.