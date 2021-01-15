Editorial: Week's end

Richmond’s first poet laureate makes his public debut Jan. 16. Douglas Powell, known by his stage name, Roscoe Burnems, will join the Poe Museum’s Birthday Bash, a virtual celebration of Edgar Allan Poe’s 212th birthday. Burnems is a poet, published author, spoken-word artist, comedian and teacher, according to a city press release. Burnems has donated his time to the St. Joseph’s Villa Alternative Education Program, the University of Richmond’s Partners in the Arts and ART 180, in addition to regularly leading poetry workshops at multiple middle and high schools in the city. He is a National Poetry Slam Champion, a former TEDx speaker and the founder of The Writer’s Den Art Collective. “It is the diversity of the city and the adversities that we are able to overcome as a community that cultivate our resilience as people,” Burnems said in a statement. “This is the soil for change and progression to sprout and expand into a tree that blooms the fruit of our tenacity. We decide if that fruit is sweetened with peace or embittered with division.” Among his plans, Burnems intends to weave poetry into public visual art projects, host spoken-word competitions and partner with the Richmond Public Library system to organize workshops. This position comes with a $4,000 honorarium, which is made possible by private donations. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the poet laureate “should relish showing kids, teens and adults the healing, restorative power of the written word.” We look forward to experiencing Burnems’ poetry in motion.
***
The Confederate battle emblem no longer is a part of Mississippi’s state flag. On Monday, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill to update a state law with a description of the flag, followed by a flag-raising ceremony at the state Capitol in Jackson, The Associated Press reported. A magnolia — the state flower — and the phrase, “In God We Trust,” replaced a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars, which represented the failed Confederacy. The yearslong effort to change the flag quickly moved this past summer amid protests against racial injustice that swept the nation following George Floyd’s murder by police. Voters approved the new flag in November by a wide margin. Critics long had decried the flag adopted in 1894 — during the Lost Cause veneration — as a racist symbol that failed to represent a state with the largest percentage of Black residents in the nation. During the signing ceremony, Reeves described the old flag as “a prominent roadblock to unity,” calling the new standard “one small effort to unify, but it is done in good faith.” Time to move forward.
***
Want to improve your work-life balance? If you’re working from home, it’s even more challenging during the pandemic. In a September survey of 310 organizations by the Conference Board, 46% of respondents said their work-life balance has worsened, The Wall Street Journal reported. Here are some tips to even the scales. “Set boundaries.” With remote workers not spending time commuting, those extra minutes and hours cascade into more work. Do your best to follow a schedule. “Complete your most essential task first.” That way, you clear your calendar for the rest of your work day. “Avoid work FOMO, or fear of missing out.” Don’t worry if you’re not seen at the office. Focus on your work, not what people might or might not be thinking of you. To paraphrase Dr. Phil, people don’t talk about you as much as you think. “Recognize burnout.” Pay attention to these warning signs of feeling drained, unmotivated or detached. Rest and recharge. Take frequent breaks. Go outside. Walk. Call your loved ones. Stay balanced during these turbulent times.
***
Virginia ranks No. 5 on the list of states, including the nation’s capital, with the most National Park System (NPS) parks. With lockdowns, remote working and limits on gatherings, what better place to seek solace than a serene slice of nature? According to outdoorsy.com, the commonwealth counts 22 NPS-managed parks, with more than 22.8 million visitors in 2019. The pandemic has shrunk that number, but that might work in the favor of visitors who are seeking open spaces and room to roam safely. “During 2020, there’s been almost a 25% decline in visits to the National Park System, which will impact these communities and their economies. However, even with social distancing orders in place, outdoor recreation and visiting these areas can be a COVID-safe activity.” Not surprisingly, California ranked No. 1 with 28 parks, followed by Washington, D.C., New York and Alaska.
— Pamela Stallsmith