Editorial: Week's end

Richmond’s first poet laureate makes his public debut Jan. 16. Douglas Powell, known by his stage name, Roscoe Burnems, will join the Poe Museum’s Birthday Bash, a virtual celebration of Edgar Allan Poe’s 212th birthday. Burnems is a poet, published author, spoken-word artist, comedian and teacher, according to a city press release. Burnems has donated his time to the St. Joseph’s Villa Alternative Education Program, the University of Richmond’s Partners in the Arts and ART 180, in addition to regularly leading poetry workshops at multiple middle and high schools in the city. He is a National Poetry Slam Champion, a former TEDx speaker and the founder of The Writer’s Den Art Collective. “It is the diversity of the city and the adversities that we are able to overcome as a community that cultivate our resilience as people,” Burnems said in a statement. “This is the soil for change and progression to sprout and expand into a tree that blooms the fruit of our tenacity. We decide if that fruit is sweetened with peace or embittered with division.” Among his plans, Burnems intends to weave poetry into public visual art projects, host spoken-word competitions and partner with the Richmond Public Library system to organize workshops. This position comes with a $4,000 honorarium, which is made possible by private donations. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the poet laureate “should relish showing kids, teens and adults the healing, restorative power of the written word.” We look forward to experiencing Burnems’ poetry in motion.