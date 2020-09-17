Editorial: Welcome to "Election Season"

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginians can start heading to the polls on Sept. 18 — even though it’s not November.

During this unprecedented year, where a high-stakes presidential election will take place amid a global pandemic, a record-shattering number of voters are expected to cast their ballots before Nov. 3. Many voters want to avoid the threat of the highly contagious coronavirus, a trend we saw in the spring municipal elections, as well as long lines.

Election Day as we’ve known it is a thing of the past. No longer will most Americans go to their local polling station and cast their ballot, and expect to know later that evening or even the next day who won. It’s more like “Election Season,” a span covering weeks if not months of balloting and tabulating.

With Election Day more than seven weeks away, Virginians already have requested more absentee ballots than the total cast in 2016. And that number only will continue to swell.

A recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found that about 6 in 10 voters said they would prefer to vote before Election Day this year. That’s a jolt from 2016, when 4 in 10 voters cast their ballots early.