Editorial: Welcome to "Election Season"

Virginians can start heading to the polls on Sept. 18 — even though it’s not November.
During this unprecedented year, where a high-stakes presidential election will take place amid a global pandemic, a record-shattering number of voters are expected to cast their ballots before Nov. 3. Many voters want to avoid the threat of the highly contagious coronavirus, a trend we saw in the spring municipal elections, as well as long lines.
Election Day as we’ve known it is a thing of the past. No longer will most Americans go to their local polling station and cast their ballot, and expect to know later that evening or even the next day who won. It’s more like “Election Season,” a span covering weeks if not months of balloting and tabulating.
With Election Day more than seven weeks away, Virginians already have requested more absentee ballots than the total cast in 2016. And that number only will continue to swell.
A recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found that about 6 in 10 voters said they would prefer to vote before Election Day this year. That’s a jolt from 2016, when 4 in 10 voters cast their ballots early.
Virginia will be among 30 states this month that are mailing absentee ballots to voters, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and early in-person voting is kicking off in six other states.
The Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found that a majority of voters expect that the results will take longer than in the past: 53% said they anticipate it to take at least two to three days before the winner of the presidential race is known, while 25% said it could take a week or longer.
So on Sept. 18, voters can start casting early, in-person ballots at their local registrar’s office or at their locality’s satellite locations. The last day of early voting is Oct. 31.
To vote absentee — ballots are starting to be mailed — Virginians must apply through their registrar’s office or by visiting the state Department of Elections website at: www.elections.virginia.gov. And of course voters can go to the polls on Nov. 3.
Know your options. Be informed. And most importantly, vote. It’s your right — not a privilege.
— Pamela Stallsmith