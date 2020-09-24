Editorial: What Amazon's expansion tells us

Of the six cities where Amazon is expanding, the least-educated is Detroit, where 30.1% of working-age adults have a college degree. The most-educated is Denver, where the figure is 42.1%. If you’re Amazon (or any other company) looking to hire for tech jobs, you look at those statistics and figure it should be easy to hire for the positions you need.

Now let’s look at Virginia: In parts of Northern Virginia, more than 70% of working-age adults have a college degree — one reason why Amazon HQ2 is headed to Arlington (where the figure is 74.1%). Around Roanoke, the best-educated community is Montgomery County, home of Virginia Tech, which weighs in at 46.3% — but in raw numbers Montgomery County sure can’t compete against The Amazon Six. In Roanoke County, 34.7% of working-age adults have college degrees, which makes it stand out in the region — but still puts it below the national average of 36%. Lynchburg comes in at 33.6%; Roanoke, 23.2%; Bristol, 23%; and Waynesboro, 22.3%. In much of Southwest and Southside Virginia, the figure is in the teens.