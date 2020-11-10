Editorial: What is a vet?

He is the POW who went away one person and came back another — or didn’t come back at all.

He is the Parris Island drill instructor who never has seen combat — but who has saved countless lives by turning slouchy no-’counts into Marines, teaching them to watch each other’s backs.

She is the parade-riding legionnaire who pins on her ribbons and medals with a prosthetic hand.

He is the career quartermaster who watches the ribbons and medals pass him by.

He is the anonymous hero in the Tomb of the Unknowns, whose presence at Arlington National Cemetery must forever preserve the memory of all the other anonymous heroes whose valor died unrecognized with them on the battlefield or in the ocean’s sunless deep.

He is the old guy bagging groceries at the supermarket — now palsied and aggravatingly slow — who wishes all day long his wife still were alive to hold him when the nightmares come.