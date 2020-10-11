Editorial: What the decline of the Monarch butterfly tells us (and what you can do about it)

In early 2019, scientists were cheered by reports that the monarch population was up 144% from the year before. Earlier this year, though, the World Wildlife Fund grimly announced another downturn. The number of butterflies that overwintered in Mexico was down by 53% from the year before, so a little more than half those gains were wiped out. Those up-and-down numbers can be confusing, much like the stock market. Here’s the overall trend that matters: The current numbers are a little higher than 2014, but 15% of what they were in 1997, according to the Monarch Joint Venture project.

Why should we care about the monarch butterfly? Well, why should we care about anything beautiful? Or anything amazing? Or anything alive? The monarch is all three. Those four generations (or so) a year make an incredible migration that still mystifies scientists. All the eastern ones spend their winter at a certain spot in the mountains of Mexico, they fly north as far away as southern Canada. Then successive generations of offspring fly south again. The ones who arrive in Mexico never have been there before, but somehow know the way. How? We don’t know. They don’t say. This is the time of year when monarchs pass through this part of Virginia on their journey south, so perhaps you might want to ask them if you see one.