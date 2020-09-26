Editorial: What took so long with the state budget?

If Northam was right, why would it be late September and local governments have heard little to nothing about the state’s financial game plan? Why has it taken so long to develop a budget? How long will the discussion last? Will this be known as the endless session?

In a statement released Friday, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, and House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said the House budget proposal will protect Virginia’s prized Triple-A bond rating “under a diminished revenue reforecast.” We hope so. Lawmakers need to exercise prudence during this time of economic uncertainty, and not take actions that would jeopardize the state’s financial standing.

To say it’s been an unusual session is an understatement.

In the past, special sessions were convened with a narrow focus and took place over a much shorter time frame, typically several days or weeks. The July 2019 gun-related session lasted roughly 90 minutes as Republicans, who then controlled the assembly, quickly shut down debate over potential safety measures sought by Democrats.