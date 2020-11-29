Editorial: What woman has been on a Virginia statewide ballot more than any other?

Join us today as we dive down the rabbit hole of the past, present and future.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that gave women the right to vote. That led us to look back on the long gap between when women started voting in 1920 and when they started running, in significant numbers, for public office. (Some might say we’re still not there yet.) In the course of that, we stumbled upon a trivia question that would stump many a Virginia history buff.
What woman was on a statewide ballot in Virginia more than any other?
The answer: Alice Burke.
She ran four times — for the U.S. Senate in 1940, for governor in 1941, for Senate again in 1942 and 1946.
Now get this: She was the nominee of the Communist Party.
She didn’t win, obviously, but she did better than you might expect. Her high-water mark was 1940, when she took 2.8% of the vote against Democrat Harry F. Byrd Sr. and a socialist candidate (there was no Republican running that year.) Her lowest tally was 1941, when she took 0.9% of the vote in the governor’s race won by Democrat Colgate Darden. In between those two figures she took 2.2% of the vote in 1942 and 1.3% in 1946.
That led us to wonder: Who were the Virginians who voted for communists in the 1940s? We don’t know that but, thanks to the archives of the state Board of Elections, we can tell you where they were — and that’s where things really get interesting.
A lot of them were in Southwest Virginia.
Yes, before Southwest Virginia was voting red — as in the modern-day color for Republicans — it was voting a different kind of red.
OK, the numbers are small but still fascinating. In that 1940 race, Burke’s best localities were in Hampton Roads — and in Southwest Virginia. In South Norfolk (today part of Chesapeake) and Warwick County (today part of Newport News), she took 5.4% of the vote. She also took 5.1% in Dickenson County, 4.8% in Buchanan County and 4.7% in Tazewell County.
The same pattern continued in Burke’s other campaigns. In her 1941 governor’s race, her second-biggest source of votes in raw numbers was Lee County, only behind Richmond. In her 1942 Senate campaign, Roanoke was her second-biggest source of votes, only behind Richmond. She polled more votes in Scott County than in Norfolk, more votes in Tazewell County than in Alexandria, more votes in Smyth County than in Hampton.
It wasn’t just Alice Burke, either. In 1936, her husband, Donald, was the Communist Party candidate for the Senate. He took 3.4% statewide — and his best localities were almost entirely in Southwest Virginia. He took 7.7% in Dickenson County, 7.1% in Carroll County, 6.7% in Wythe County, 6.6% in Buchanan County, 6.5% in Tazewell County, 6.2% in Alleghany County and 6.1% in Pulaski County.
The numbers call to mind the famous quote by the 18th-century English writer Samuel Johnson: “Sir, a woman’s preaching is like a dog’s walking on his hind legs. It is not done well; but you are surprised to find it done at all.” Mind you, we’re not here today to glorify communists. As anyone who has paid for the newspaper can attest, we are very much in favor of capitalism. Instead we gravitate to this question: Why was Southwest Virginia in the 1940s more than twice as susceptible to a communist argument than other places in Virginia? And what might that tell us about today?
First, let’s clear up some misconceptions about the Communist Party agenda in the 1940s. Whatever her secret agenda might have been, Alice Burke’s main campaign planks were abolishing the poll tax, raising the minimum wage, electing school boards and fixing “bottlenecks in transportation — especially in the Tidewater area.” Leave out the part about the minimum wage and even Republicans today would be able to embrace that 1940s Communist Party agenda.
Second, in most of the years the Burkes were running, there were no Republicans on the ballot. Republicans then were concentrated in Southwest Virginia, so maybe some Southwest voters might have figured even a vote for a Communist was a way to register their disapproval of the segregationist Democratic Party.
There’s a third explanation, though. Southwest Virginia then was different than it is today. The coalfields were union country, with a history of labor agitation. Another of Burke’s planks was more mine safety legislation, so it’s not hard to imagine why her campaign found more traction there than in other parts of the state. So how does all this relate to today?
One possible answer can be found on the website Thoughtsofacoalminer.com, run by former Southwest Virginia miner Nick Mullins. In a recent piece titled “Why I’m ashamed of today’s Appalachia,” he writes: “If you are from the Appalachian coalfields and believe you are better than the [protesters] rioting, looting, and resisting police, then you have forgotten your history. You have forgotten that when coal miners banded together to fight for safer working conditions and to escape wage slavery, coal companies paid off law enforcement to harass and kill them. You are forgetting that our forefathers rose up against these injustices by marching with guns, shooting back at corrupt police, and even dynamiting company property.”
He makes the case that people in Appalachia today — overwhelmingly white people who vote for conservative candidates — ought not to be condemning the Black Lives Matter movement, they should be cheering it on because their interests are really the same. “In communities of color, schools are underfunded and terrible, there are no good-paying jobs, and even if there were, prejudiced white employers (some being outright racist) refuse to hire people with darker skin who come from a ‘bad’ part of the city,” Mullins writes. He writes that this, historically speaking, is exactly what Appalachia went through. “Every time we rose up, wealthy white people from outside the region were looking down on us, calling us lawless, violent, backward, lazy, drunk, inbred hillbillies, all so they could justify suppressing our labor uprisings and enjoy access to cheap coal and cheap steel.”
In the 1940s, that led some Southwest Virginia voters to do what others consider unthinkable — vote for a communist. To be true to their heritage, Southwest Virginians need not wonder whether Burke was right then but they might want to think about whether Mullins is right now.
