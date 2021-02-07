Editorial: What's behind Virginia's meteoric rise in the vaccine rankings?

In 1990, the Minnesota Twins finished in dead last in their division. The next year they won the World Series, becoming the first baseball team to go from worst-to-first in a single year. The Miracle Mets of 1969 came close; they finished next-to-last the previous year. Being in New York, they get a more glamorous tale than a team in Minneapolis does.

We now segue from sports to vaccines, but the worst-to-first analogy carries over. Virginia’s not there — yet. And, realistically, we might not get to first. But we once were worst in the nation, at least statistically, and now we’re not. This is worth some attention.

When the first COVID-19 vaccines hit the market — and people’s arms — Virginia often ranked near the bottom in terms of percentage of vaccines administered, a status that became the subject of almost daily criticism. On Jan. 25, we were at the actual bottom, ranked 50th out of 50 states by Becker’s Hospital Review. On Jan. 27, we still were 37th. On Monday, we surged up to 14th and as of Friday were 10th. That’s not quite worst-to-first but it still is a pretty meteoric rise. How did this happen?