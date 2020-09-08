Editorial: What's the rush? Driving during COVID-19.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remember speed limits? Apparently many motorists don’t.

Drive an interstate and the roads through the Richmond region, and chances are you will feel as though you’re on the famed German Autobahn or in a Mad Max movie. A trip to the grocery store can turn into a roadway rumble as motorists also ignore stoplights, stop signs and turn signals.

The global coronavirus pandemic has apparently brought out the worst in American drivers. Six months since the coronavirus upended our lives, highway safety officials across the country are reporting a severe spike in speeding.

With many Americans working from home or otherwise staying in place, our roadways are freed from their usual congestion. But those emptier streets seem to be encouraging some drivers to flout traffic safety laws, including speed limits, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association