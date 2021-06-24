Editorial: Why are vaccination rates in Southwest and Southside so low?

So what can we do to get these figures higher? Ideas, anyone? Some states are holding lottery drawings and giveaways — scholarships in some, rifles and shotguns in West Virginia.

In Virginia, former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick Jr. has proposed paying people — through a voucher or a tax credit. That still might be a good idea, although at this point, politicians in Northern Virginia might wonder why they have to shell out to bring along some laggards in Southwest and Southside who are laggards by their own choosing.

You’d think 49 virus-related deaths in Lee County, 79 deaths in Carroll County and 43 in Patrick County would be inspiration enough. If those were mass shootings, those would some of the worst in our history, but that’s not how we think of the casualty figures.

Some more context: We’re edging closer to the Olympics, where we like to chant, “We’re No. 1!” Except we’re not. Other countries are doing a better job vaccinating their people than we are — because their people are more amenable to science. Here’s where we have to change statistics, because most of the global stats are based on total population, not percentage of adults. By that measure, 58% of all Virginians have had at least one dose; nearly 54% of all Americans.