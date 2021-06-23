Editorial: Why do we have so much medical debt?

Every now and then something happens that forces us to look anew at the world around us and ask: “Why are things like that?” One of those events happened this past week in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.
The immediate news was a rare good news story: A New York-based nonprofit called RIP Medical Debt had bought and wiped out $277.9 million worth of medical debt run up over the years by 82,000 patients of Ballad Health.
RIP Medical Debt is one of those Saul-on-the-way-to-Damascus stories; it was founded by two former debt collection executives who decided to put their experience to work at forgiving debt rather than shaking down people who can’t afford to pay.
Since its founding in 2014, RIP Medical Debt has bought and forgiven more than $4.5 billion worth of medical debt across the country.
The website keeps a running tally, similar to the “debt clock” that used to be in downtown Roanoke that showed how fast the national debt was rising. Except here this is debt that’s being erased.
Most of that Ballad debt is by Tennessee patients but 26,319 are in Virginia. Their debt amounted to $76.5 million of that total $277.9 million. RIP Medical Debt was able to buy their debt thanks to a $3 million donation by The Secular Society, a Blacksburg-based nonprofit that describes its mission as “Advancing the Interests of Women and the Arts in Virginia and Beyond.” [The Secular Society also is supporting investigative reporting with a three-year, $300,000 grant to The Roanoke Times.]
Some debt is so uncollectable that even a small payment is considered better than nothing. That’s the case here — that $3 million donation was able to buy $278 million of debt.
This particular deal was the first of its kind in the country. Historically, RIP Medical Debt had bought medical debts on the secondary market.
In January 2020, The Secular Society announced its $3 million donated to RIP. In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General issued an advisory opinion that cleared the way for hospitals or physician groups to sell or donate their debts directly to RIP Medical Debt. That’s when RIP and Ballad began working out the legal details that got announced this past week.
Sometimes numbers are so big they’re hard to imagine, so let’s break down the Virginia side of how much debt was abolished:
$16.7 million for 6,089 Wise County residents.
$16.1 million for 4,422 Washington County residents.
$9 million for 3,631 Smyth County residents.
$6.6 million for 2,143 Russell County residents.
$5.6 million for 1,944 Scott County residents.
$5.6 million for 1,520 Bristol residents
$3.9 million for 1,825 Dickenson County residents.
$3.3 million for 1,175 Norton residents.
$3.1 million for 1,370 Lee County residents.
$2.6 million for 821 Tazewell County residents.
$1.5 million for 594 Wythe County residents.
$1.3 million for 369 Buchanan County residents.
$343,500 for 139 Grayson County residents.
$171,300 for 50 Bland County residents.
$167,740 for 55 Pulaski County residents.
$134,415 for 33 Galax residents.
$83,384 for 36 Carroll County residents.
$82,740 for 41 Montgomery County residents.
$52,971 for 18 Franklin County residents.
$49,585 for 13 Radford residents.
$29,443 for 17 Giles County residents.
$17,105 for eight Floyd County residents.
$5,662 for six Patrick County residents.
Here’s some more context: 30% of the people in Norton had medical debt that now is being forgiven. In Wise County, 16%. In Dickenson County, 13%. These are staggering figures.
They also speak to the larger problem of medical debt: There’s a lot of it. RIP Medical Debt says 66% of all bankruptcies are tied to medical debt and that 25% of all credit card debt is medical-related. The U.S. Census Bureau produced a study last year that shows 19% of U.S. households carry some kind of medical debt.
Now let’s compare and contrast that with another form of debt: Student loan debt. We pick that because there’s a national push to have the federal government forgive all or part of that.
There’s no question that student loan debt is too high and that it acts as a drag on the economy. Many college graduates can’t afford to do the things their parents did at that age — buy houses, have kids, start businesses — because they’re weighed down by debt. Individually, that’s bad for them. Collectively, that’s bad for the country.
It’s hard to come up with a single figure for the total amount of medical debt because it often is in the form of bills piling up on the kitchen counter, whereas student loan debt is in the form of loans that are easily counted by debt service companies somewhere.
However, we did come up with these figures: According to EducationData.org, 9 million student loan borrowers are in default. By contrast, RIP Medical Debt says 43 million Americans are in arrears on medical debt — nearly five times as many.
So why isn’t there five times as much clamor to do something about medical debt? Again, we don’t mean to discount the student loan debt problem but people do choose to take out a student loan (yes, yes, the economy basically demands it, so it’s not as much of a choice as it might seem).
Still, no one, absolutely no one, wants to run up a medical debt — all that is forced upon us by circumstances beyond our control.
And that raises a bigger question: Why is health care in the United States so expensive?
The United States is an outlier in how we pay for health care.
In France, the typical cost of a visit to the doctor is $1.12. In the United States, the Health Care Blue Book puts the cost at $68 and up.
In Germany, an overnight stay in the hospital costs about $11. In the United States, it’s between $9,300 and $12,600.
Why is there such a big difference?
The Los Angeles Times delved into this two years ago and the results aren’t pretty: “Nearly all of America’s global competitors — whether they have government health plans, such as Britain and Canada, or rely on private insurers, such as Germany and the Netherlands — strictly limit out-of-pocket costs.
So while tens of millions of insured Americans must balance medical bills with spending on food and other basic needs, such trade-offs are largely unthinkable for patients in Western Europe, Japan and Australia.”