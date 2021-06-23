Editorial: Why do we have so much medical debt?

So why isn’t there five times as much clamor to do something about medical debt? Again, we don’t mean to discount the student loan debt problem but people do choose to take out a student loan (yes, yes, the economy basically demands it, so it’s not as much of a choice as it might seem).

Still, no one, absolutely no one, wants to run up a medical debt — all that is forced upon us by circumstances beyond our control.

And that raises a bigger question: Why is health care in the United States so expensive?

The United States is an outlier in how we pay for health care.

In France, the typical cost of a visit to the doctor is $1.12. In the United States, the Health Care Blue Book puts the cost at $68 and up.

In Germany, an overnight stay in the hospital costs about $11. In the United States, it’s between $9,300 and $12,600.

Why is there such a big difference?

The Los Angeles Times delved into this two years ago and the results aren’t pretty: “Nearly all of America’s global competitors — whether they have government health plans, such as Britain and Canada, or rely on private insurers, such as Germany and the Netherlands — strictly limit out-of-pocket costs.