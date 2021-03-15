Editorial: Why we'll miss Roger Mudd

When the longtime television journalist Roger Mudd passed away this past week at age 93, his death closed a chapter in American history.

There are many chapters from our past we’d rather not reopen; that one, though, is one we should.

Mudd was an old-school journalist from an era that many television viewers today would not even recognize. He asked questions and then told viewers what he heard or saw. And that was it.

Today’s viewers often get their daily news from Tucker Carlson on the right or Rachel Maddow on the left and have come to think of them as journalists. They are not.

They are propagandists who pass on a dollop of news that’s wrapped in ideology and delivered with an incessant, drum-pounding outrage that drives the ratings. That is not news; that is infotainment masquerading as news and it’s one of the reasons why the nation is so polarized today.

Mudd came from a quieter era. There surely was much to outrage viewers then, perhaps even more — some of Mudd’s biggest assignments in the ’50s and ’60s came from covering the resistance of white Southerners to the civil rights movement. Mudd, though, wasn’t identified with any particular philosophy. If he ever raised his voice, viewers never heard it.