Editorial: Will COVID-19 destroy the fine arts or them stronger?

If we think about this long term, we need to ask: Is COVID-19 essentially just accelerating dynamic trends that already have been happening in our field? And if so, how do we solve for that?

As we think about getting our audiences back, how do we expand that to new audiences in order to answer that demographic call of the future? How do we harness some of the miraculous things we have seen technology do over the past year, with artists engaging in a way not seen before?

In recent decades, the classical music world has seen technology not as its friend, but more as a threat to live performance. (That is ironic when you think that the advent of electric recording nearly 100 years ago spawned a whole classical music recording industry that was the lifeblood for classical music for years.)

One of the positive outcomes of the pandemic can be this opportunity to make peace with — indeed to embrace — what technology can do for the arts.

Then there is the whole question of artists and what role they will play in communities, how it might be different from the past and, consequently, how should those changes be reflected in the education of young, emerging artists?