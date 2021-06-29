Editorial: Will someone name something after John Underwood?

In fact, the Underwood Constitution led to a brief era of multiracial government in Virginia. That so horrified the state’s establishment that, as soon as it was able, they imposed a new constitution — with no referendum, just an official decree — that effectively disenfranchised Blacks and poor whites alike.

Botetourt County has been debating whether to move the Confederate statue in front of the courthouse. That Confederate statue is unique in that it doesn’t just mourn the Confederate dead, it mourns the “dark days of Reconstruction.” They are only “dark” if you objected to the concept of Black Virginians as fellow citizens.

Of course, Virginians never were taught about that forgotten era of multiracial government in the 1880s; there’s an example of history being erased.

Underwood was a pivotal figure in post-Civil War Virginia who tried to point the way to a different future — and did for a time. Yet he is not recognized today with even so much as a historical marker. And there definitely are no roads or buildings that bear his name.

Virginia owes Underwood an official apology — for teaching generations of schoolkids that he was “a carpetbagger who told Northerners false tales about the cruelty of Virginians toward Negroes.” And it ought to name something after him.