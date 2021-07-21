Editorial: Will the Chinese beat the U.S. to Mars?

This week, Jeff Bezos rode his Blue Origin rocket on a similar suborbital flight — along with an 18-year-old high school graduate from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old woman who trained for space flight during the Project Mercury days but was denied admission to the NASA program due to her gender. (Wally Funk is her name and she is said to have outperformed John Glenn in the sensory deprivation tank.)

Elon Musk says he’s put down a deposit to fly on a future Virgin Galactic flight, but he has very different ambitions: He wants to put humans on Mars, not just to explore but to live there — and turn humans into a multiplanetary species. Think of that as an insurance policy in case we mess up our home planet too badly, which we are quite capable of doing.

Among those who follow space exploration, there is no doubt that someday humans will walk on Mars. The only question is when and who will be first to.

If you’re the betting type, here’s a good bet to make: The first humans there probably won’t be Americans on a traditional government-funded mission, i.e. Apollo.