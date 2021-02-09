Editorial: With COVID-19 vaccines headed to local pharmacies, will this be the end of the lotterylike process?

On Tuesday morning, customers walking into the CVS Pharmacy at 2738 West Broad St. in Richmond were met with several pieces of information at the front entrance.

Two of them were related to COVID-19 vaccinations: First, shots were not yet available at this location (neither was testing for the coronavirus at this particular store). And second, to stay updated on the vaccine, people were encouraged to scan a QR code with their cellphones, pointing them to online resources.

In the days and weeks ahead, we hope the messaging describing what’s not possible will change toward what is doable. With COVID-19 vaccines finally headed to a handful of local pharmacies, will this be the end of the lotterylike process?

The vaccination situation remains quite fluid. On Monday evening, CVS told The Times-Dispatch that an online portal for scheduling COVID-19 immunizations would be available Thursday — two days later than first expected. The list of the 36 locations across Virginia participating in the first round of shots starting on Friday also was not to be unveiled until registration was launched.