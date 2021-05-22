Editorial: With Richmond’s casino referendum, trust has yet to be earned among Council and residents

“.@OneCasinoResort will create jobs, generate new revenue for the city, and establish an additional economic engine in South Richmond,” Mayor Levar Stoney added in a Thursday tweet. “I’m thankful to the Evaluation Panel for vetting the proposals and finding the best opportunity for Richmond.”

ONE might be the best proposal but City Council — and city voters — have a different question to consider: Is a casino the best decision for Richmond? Our message to Liggins and Stoney is: Not so fast. Trust has yet to be earned — among council members and residents.

Some Richmonders who have seen the billboards along Interstates 64 and 95, and the advertisements in newspapers and on television stations, might be wondering: How is the city even under consideration for a casino in the first place?