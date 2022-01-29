Editorial: With state revamp, don't contradict diversity, equity and inclusion goal

CRT has been usurped as a lightening rod for discussion about what is being taught in Virginia’s schools — and who gets to decide what is being taught. CRT is not taught in Virginia’s K-12 public schools, but during his campaign, Youngkin appealed to supporters by vowing to ban CRT and “inherently divisive concepts” in schools. The campaign pledge was fueled in part by parents who wanted more say over what their children are being taught. Youngkin has said a focus on disparities and racial inequities contributes to divisiveness.

But the concept of diversity, inclusion and equity is meant to invite a wide array of participants to the discussion (diversity), for participants to have an actual place at the table (inclusion) and then ensuring that parity (equity) is achieved. Further, using the phrase “inherently divisive concepts” as a barometer to steer away from important lessons seems to introduce a sense of alienation. Opportunity for all is an important goal, but removing equity omits an important part of the path: A solid equity policy creates access, and without that, there is no opportunity.