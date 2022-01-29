Editorial: With state revamp, don't contradict diversity, equity and inclusion goal

The appointment of Virginia’s new diversity officer and a proposed name change to the Cabinet-level office she will oversee has created a cloud of uncertainty felt throughout the commonwealth and beyond, capturing national headlines and commentary.
Angela Sailor is a former policy expert with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative research institution. With her appointment, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed renaming, via executive order, the state diversity office — established by his predecessor in 2019 — by replacing the word “equity” with “opportunity.” Youngkin’s order also proposes changing the diversity office’s mission to focus on economic opportunity, faith communities, and to eliminate “disparities in prenatal care, and be an ambassador to the unborn.”
The order differs from current state code. A legislative attempt to amend the code was tabled Wednesday.
Sailor, previously a staffer under former U.S. Education Secretary Rod Paige during the George W. Bush administration, has opposed lessons about systemic racism. Placing a vocal critic of a legitimate theoretical framework, critical race theory, that has been a useful resource for the diversity office to identify racial inequities — among its core missions — seems counterintuitive to the office’s original premise.
CRT has been usurped as a lightening rod for discussion about what is being taught in Virginia’s schools — and who gets to decide what is being taught. CRT is not taught in Virginia’s K-12 public schools, but during his campaign, Youngkin appealed to supporters by vowing to ban CRT and “inherently divisive concepts” in schools. The campaign pledge was fueled in part by parents who wanted more say over what their children are being taught. Youngkin has said a focus on disparities and racial inequities contributes to divisiveness.
But the concept of diversity, inclusion and equity is meant to invite a wide array of participants to the discussion (diversity), for participants to have an actual place at the table (inclusion) and then ensuring that parity (equity) is achieved. Further, using the phrase “inherently divisive concepts” as a barometer to steer away from important lessons seems to introduce a sense of alienation. Opportunity for all is an important goal, but removing equity omits an important part of the path: A solid equity policy creates access, and without that, there is no opportunity.
The diversity office, when established with Janice Underwood at the helm, had primary goals to address not only systemic racial inequity but to build innovation across state agencies and to make Virginia more welcoming for business. Underwood’s office created searchable databases to catalog inequities in specific areas: food and housing insecurities, broadband access, unemployment, educational attainment, income and poverty.
Having a comprehensive view where inequities exist among Virginians is the first step toward figuring out how to rectify them. In this regard, CRT has been used as a guide. In a recent interview, Underwood, who previously served as director of diversity at Old Dominion University, offered an example of how her team (including student volunteers from the University of Virginia School of Law) applied the theoretical framework to remove the racist language in the Code of Virginia.
“They literally studied the Virginia Code. They found these instances [of racist language] , and then we put forward legislation to remove those out of the Virginia Code. That is critical race theory in action — period,” Underwood said previously.
The office also laid the digital groundwork to remedy language access barriers to state services, an issue that affects more than half a million Virginians who are non-English speakers. Addressing such barriers also helps thousands more with disabilities who would benefit from improved infrastructure for accessing health, educational and social services, as well as the Department of Motor Vehicles.
In addition, the office asked chief diversity officers across state agencies, who directly report to the Cabinet-level entity, to submit strategic plans, codified by lawmakers this year. The plan essentially is a template to assess areas of “inclusive excellence” (access/success; agency culture; training/professional learning; accountability/infrastructure; and community engagement). Agencies were encouraged to tailor it to their needs to “foster a culture of inclusiveness.”
These plans also provide a way to measure what resources and funding are needed for each agency. All 102 state agencies, even several not required to, submitted its plan, Underwood said.
With proposed changes to how the diversity office may operate, much of this infrastructure is in flux.
One thing the office could follow up on, Underwood said, is to ensure that state resources and information are “accessible to multilingual speakers, to people with disabilities and people with low English literacy skills.” Funding for the language access was included in the current biennial budget.
Time will tell how this planned re-imagined diversity office, will use the trove of data gathered by the previous administration, with foundations laid among state agencies pinpointing inequities and strategies to improve access and opportunity.
Let’s hope this refocus won’t contradict or distract from the real work needed to ensure that Virginia has a culture of inclusion.
