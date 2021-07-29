Editorial: Without full community buy-in on getting vaccinated, the pandemic will persist

In public spaces across Virginia, various forms of messaging have urged people to take caution amid the spread of COVID-19.

Prior to the development of vaccines, markers were placed on the floor of offices, telling people to “Stop the spread. Stay six feet apart.” Signs were put in the windows of retail stores saying, “No mask. No entry.”

What would it take to make these symbols of a public health crisis disappear? On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its mask guidance, confident the widespread availability of vaccines would do the trick.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”