Editorial: Without full community buy-in on getting vaccinated, the pandemic will persist

In public spaces across Virginia, various forms of messaging have urged people to take caution amid the spread of COVID-19.
Prior to the development of vaccines, markers were placed on the floor of offices, telling people to “Stop the spread. Stay six feet apart.” Signs were put in the windows of retail stores saying, “No mask. No entry.”
What would it take to make these symbols of a public health crisis disappear? On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its mask guidance, confident the widespread availability of vaccines would do the trick.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”
Eleven weeks later, we’ve learned an inconvenient truth: Even with readily available doses, the spread of this virus and its highly transmissible delta variant can’t be stopped with just half of us rolling up our sleeves. Without full community buy-in on getting vaccinated, the pandemic will persist.
On Wednesday, Virginia reported 1,000-plus daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since April. On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) dashboard showed 40% of people in the commonwealth remain unvaccinated, including children younger than 12 years old, who — through no fault of their own — continue to wait for a vaccine for their age group.
The recent case uptick in Virginia and across the U.S. prompted the CDC to revise mask guidance on Tuesday. Even vaccinated Americans now are encouraged to wear them in indoor public places, in areas of “substantial” or “high” transmission during the previous week.
“Substantial” is coded as orange on the CDC’s local-level map, defined as 50 to 100 new infections per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 8% to 10%. “High” is labeled red, meaning 100-plus cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of at least 10%. For example, much of Hampton Roads was red as of Thursday morning.
CDC data is updated nightly but far from perfect. The federal agency notes accuracy issues can range from reporting delays to case updates over time. When discrepancies exist, state/local health department data “should be considered the most accurate.”
“All Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is increased risk of #COVID19 transmission, as the new @CDCgov guidance recommends,” Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Thursday. “This is not a requirement, but a recommendation.”
How practical is the CDC guidance if transmission levels vary in neighboring localities on a regular basis? Try explaining the new principle to an employee commuting from Henrico to Chesterfield, or a Richmond small-business owner welcoming customers from anywhere across the U.S. or world. This is a global public health crisis. Human-imposed boundaries mean nothing to a virus.
“The more we learn about this virus and the delta variation, the more we have to be worried and concerned,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday. “And there’s only one thing we know for sure — if those other 100 million people got vaccinated, we’d be in a very different world,” he added, referencing the rough figure of eligible U.S. adults who have yet to get inoculated.
Biden’s right, but to achieve full community buy-in, we have to go beyond our hardened positions on masks or vaccines — or the level of government involvement to end the pandemic. We have to ask tough questions about why our fight against COVID-19 is regressing.
First, is the vaccine honor system working? It doesn’t appear to be. If a person is unwilling to get vaccinated, do guardrails like masking and testing need to be restored? They were primary safeguards before we had vaccines and, for the unvaccinated population, they remain strong ways to stem the virus’ spread.
Second, if the virus is spreading among vaccinated Americans, how can we ignore this? NBC News pointed out that in May, the CDC stopped monitoring all COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated and only focused on instances of hospitalization or death. Earlier this month, VDH began reporting cases by vaccination status weekly. As of July 23, 114 breakthrough hospitalizations and 37 breakthrough deaths were reported in the commonwealth.
At all levels of government, we need better real-time reporting of any COVID-19 case, regardless of vaccination status. Good data informs good decisions.
Third, how effective will current vaccines be over time, especially with a sizable unvaccinated population? Some vulnerable Virginians received shots in January and February. Various studies have assessed the potency of the Pfizer and Moderna options over six-month time frames, which lead us to July and August. The time is now to determine whether additional precautions are needed in the months ahead to help keep Virginians safe.
Our elected leaders can’t sit back and let these issues go quietly, or worse, unanswered. If we want our schools to reopen in the fall, we need direction. If we want our tourism industry to fully heal, we need clarity. If we want our office spaces to be back at full strength, we need better command of the situation. If we want to end this pandemic, we need full community buy-in on getting vaccinated.
— Chris Gentilviso