Editorial: Year-round school is worth exploring

This past week, Gov. Ralph Northam raised an intriguing possibility to help students counter any learning losses caused by the global coronavirus pandemic: year-round schooling.

“Our children have suffered from COVID-19, as [have] our families,” Northam said during his most recent coronavirus press briefing. “One of the things we are entertaining is perhaps year-round schooling for the next year. Perhaps adding increased days this summer. To really help our kids get caught up.”

While not offering any details, Northam said, “We want to get our children back in school, we want to do it safely and responsibly and I’ll have more to say [soon],” adding that the state Department of Education is working on the proposal.

This idea is worth exploring.

There’s a growing concern about the impact of COVID-19 on academic performance amid this unprecedented disruption in education. In March, Northam ordered that all schools shutter their doors as instruction moved to the virtual sphere.

While some public school divisions reopened this fall with students returning to their classrooms, many continue to operate virtually, or are offering in-person learning or a hybrid option.