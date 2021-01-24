Editorial: 'Zoom towns' and the pandemic

That makes sense: The people who can afford to live there probably have jobs that they can do remotely.

Still, any community in Virginia outside the urban crescent has a vested interest in where Zoom towns are — and aren’t. Communities that are losing population (which describes much of rural Virginia) need new residents and their businesses certainly could use new customers.

Even many that aren’t — such as the Roanoke Valley — long have been pitching themselves to remote workers anyway for other reasons. Some, for instance, need younger residents to balance out an aging population and while not all remote workers are young workers, there often is overlap.

The Roanoke Valley has been pretty successful at this, too. This past year, Roanoke Times business writer Casey Fabris documented how the Roanoke Valley now has the state’s second highest-rate of telecommuting — with 7.3% of the region’s workers setting up shop from home — and that was before the pandemic took hold. We’re talking about more than 10,500 telecommuters in the Roanoke Valley. For comparison purposes, there are 15,644 workers in manufacturing. That’s big enough to be a real economic sector.