Editorials: RTD Opinions is a marketplace of ideas -- ours, yours and theirs

We’re committed to a solutions-oriented approach to the issues facing our community. Good opinion pieces are rooted in solutions; they just don’t criticize, but raise questions and seek answers.

We view our editorials through the prism of solutions. What is the problem, and how can it be resolved? What are the questions that need to be asked? How can this be addressed to improve our community? While our focus is on local and state issues, we also consider the impact of national and global events on our region.

Two years ago, we decided to stop endorsing candidates for political office. Instead, we focus on issues-based commentary, providing our insight and analysis, as well as contributions from newsmakers, columnists and readers. Our job is to give you as much information as possible to help you make a choice.

Every day, we seek to present a robust section that engages our readers. Vital to that are contributions from our readers and policymakers, as well as our staff and syndicated columnists.

We receive hundreds of submissions a week, through columns by contributors (called op-eds), Letters to the Editor and Your 2 Cents. Our weekly challenge is figuring out how to fit the jigsaw puzzle pieces of opinions into our two daily pages and our three-page Sunday Commentary section.