George R. Goethals column: Ranking presidential leadership

But even by the first C-SPAN survey in 2000, Grant had begun to climb out of the bottom. His ranking has consistently risen since then. Now he is in the top half. A clue as to why is suggested by looking at the president who has fallen furthest, Andrew Jackson — from 13 to 22 — and also at Woodrow Wilson, the only president to fall out of the top 10. Wilson dropped from six to nine and then to 11 and 13 over the four surveys.

What’s going on? Clearly reconsiderations of these presidents’ actions with respect to Black Americans, and then more broadly perceptions of their moral leadership, inform the changes. Before, but especially after the murder of George Floyd, racial justice takes on more weight.

C-SPAN’s rankings are based on the assessments of 142 historians, academics and biographers who rated all of the chief executives on 10 different leadership dimensions and then derived an overall score. One of the categories is Pursued Equal Justice For All.

Grant ranks sixth, behind Lincoln, Lyndon B. Johnson, Barack Obama, Truman and Jimmy Carter. On Moral Authority, Grant moved up 14 ranks. He rises even more on ratings of Vision. At the same time Wilson drops 17 places on Pursued Equal Justice For All and 13 on Moral Authority, while Jackson drops 18 places on the latter.