Ivan Schwartz column: Paralyzed Veterans of America — 75 years and still going strong

By Ivan Schwartz

We see them proudly wearing their hats or shirts. We graciously thank them for their service. We walk away, while unfortunately many of them have no choice but to wheel themselves away.

More than 4.7 million veterans have a service-connected disability. That is 1 in 4 of the 18.5 million men and women who are veterans of our military. Since 1946, and celebrating its 75th anniversary, Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) remains the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization solely dedicated to benefiting and representing veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. In order to expand the breadth and scope of the organization, and actively engage our communities in becoming a part of our mission, April has been designated as PVA Awareness Month.

“While PVA celebrates the inspiring, heroic stories of our members every day, April is a time for us to really share these stories with the public to help build our community of support for veterans living with spinal cord injuries and disease,” said Jimmy May, Mid-Atlantic chapter president. “We encourage you to get involved in our many chapter events, learn more about our members, programs and services, and become a part of supporting our heroes throughout the entire year.”