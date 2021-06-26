Karen Kimsey column: Promoting adult dental health through Medicaid

Some of my most cherished moments with the Virginia Medicaid agency were in the months leading up to our historic expansion in 2019, which opened the door to provide health coverage to more than 500,000 new members.
As I met with excited groups of newly eligible adults and health advocates in communities around Virginia, one question came up at every event: Does Medicaid cover dental services?
The answer was a hopeful, but not fully satisfying, “Maybe.” Many of our members in managed care programs could find plans that included some dental “extras,” but oral health services were not a fully covered Medicaid benefit for most adults at that time.
I am thrilled that Medicaid is adding a comprehensive adult dental benefit to our program starting July 1, giving more than 750,000 adult members access to regular preventive care as well as fillings, dentures and other oral health services.
Adult members currently eligible for full Medicaid benefits will enjoy a consistent, high-quality array of services and more provider choices as a result of this initiative.
This is the final, long-awaited step in a journey that our agency began in 2005, when we launched our Smiles for Children program serving members through age 20. In 2015, we were approved to offer oral health services to pregnant members in our Medicaid, Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) and FAMIS MOMS programs.
We celebrated each of those victories, but never lost sight of our ultimate goal, and that persistence paid off. The mission of the Department of Medical Assistance Services is to improve the health and well-being of Virginians through access to high-quality health care coverage.
To truly live into that mission, we knew oral health care needed to be available to our members along with doctor visits, hospital stays and prescription medications.
Our commitment is based on decades of national research showing that poor oral health contributes to high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions, as well as complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Oral deterioration also can be an economic barrier to members seeking employment.
I am incredibly grateful for the leadership of Gov. Ralph Northam, a physician who recognized the compelling case for this new adult dental benefit. We’ve also received bipartisan support in the legislature and the backing of a high-energy and passionate coalition of health care advocates.
Virginia’s dentists also have been essential partners in this effort, and it’s important to acknowledge that their work is just beginning. Our agency is collaborating with DentaQuest, the state’s Medicaid dental benefits administrator, to encourage increased participation by dentists in the Medicaid program.
If you are a dentist who does not accept Medicaid members, please reconsider that decision today. If you accept children and pregnant Medicaid members, we thank you, and we hope you will open your practice to new adult members as well.
Providers wishing to serve Medicaid members can call 1-(888) 912-3456 or visit www.dentaquest.com for more information. Medicaid members can use the same phone number to get help with questions they might have about the new benefit.
For too long, I and my colleagues at the Medicaid agency experienced the frustration that comes when members who had lived without dental care for decades reached the point when they sought the only service that was guaranteed to them in the past: tooth extraction.
Virginia dentists have seen that heartbreak up close and witnessed the pain that drives individuals to seek such an extreme solution. I’m sure they have wondered, “What if relief had been available to this person sooner?”
Starting July 1, we can offer proactive oral health care and the positive outcomes we all want for our fellow Virginians. We greatly appreciate the support of Virginia dentists in helping us to meet this tremendous need, and we look forward to working with you in the months ahead.
Karen Kimsey is director of the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, the state’s Medicaid agency. Contact her at: AsktheDirector@dmas.virginia.gov