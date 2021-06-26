Karen Kimsey column: Promoting adult dental health through Medicaid

If you are a dentist who does not accept Medicaid members, please reconsider that decision today. If you accept children and pregnant Medicaid members, we thank you, and we hope you will open your practice to new adult members as well.

Providers wishing to serve Medicaid members can call 1-(888) 912-3456 or visit www.dentaquest.com for more information. Medicaid members can use the same phone number to get help with questions they might have about the new benefit.

For too long, I and my colleagues at the Medicaid agency experienced the frustration that comes when members who had lived without dental care for decades reached the point when they sought the only service that was guaranteed to them in the past: tooth extraction.

Virginia dentists have seen that heartbreak up close and witnessed the pain that drives individuals to seek such an extreme solution. I’m sure they have wondered, “What if relief had been available to this person sooner?”

Starting July 1, we can offer proactive oral health care and the positive outcomes we all want for our fellow Virginians. We greatly appreciate the support of Virginia dentists in helping us to meet this tremendous need, and we look forward to working with you in the months ahead.