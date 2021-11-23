Lisa Vernon Sparks column: Grateful for hidden stories of our shared histories in Virginia

In 2016, the church came to the national forefront when its freedom bell was brought to Washington and rung to mark the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Since the foundation was established, the church has partnered with Colonial Williamsburg and archeologists to unearth the church’s original brick foundation on Nassau Street, which was discovered last fall. The group also located artifacts, at least two dozen burial sites and other information to share about the people who lived and worshiped at this site in 18th-century Virginia.

The foundation produced a mini-documentary, “History Half Told is Untold,” which begins to tell the complete story of a time in history when many facts were ignored or covered up. The foundation also received a matching grant of $100,000 from the National Fund for Sacred Places and the National Trust for Historic Preservation so it can continue to present this American story at the Scotland Street location.

Christy S. Coleman, executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and former head of the American Civil War Museum in Richmond, grew up at this church, which has a robust ministry that has shared the church’s story for decades. The work of the Let Freedom Ring Foundation helps expand the effort and take the church’s story to the next level.