Martin Wegbreit column: Remaining eviction protection program should promote housing stability

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction protections end after July 31 and some state eviction protections end after June 30, an important state eviction protection will remain.

Of its original $1.1 billion, Virginia’s Rent Relief Program (RRP) still has $850 million in unspent funds. Based on past expenditures, that is enough to pay rent arrears for more than 170,000 tenants. With so much in available funds, no tenant in Virginia should be evicted for nonpayment of rent until after the last dollar has been spent.

Even after June 30, all landlords still will be required to provide 14-day nonpayment notices to tenants who are late on rent. This is an increase from the past 5-day nonpayment notice. This requirement continues through June 30, 2022.

Also after June 30, landlords with more than four rental units must offer payment plans to tenants late on rent. This is a change from the past when such plans were not required to be offered. This requirement also continues through June 30, 2022.