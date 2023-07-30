After nine months of running the city’s beleaguered police department, Richard “Rick” Edwards was officially sworn in as Richmond’s newest police chief on Monday. A longtime detective and 23-year veteran of the department, his appointment is well-deserved.

Edwards, however, has his work cut out for him.

Last October, Edwards took the reins as acting chief at an inopportune time: Former Police Chief Gerald Smith had resigned after losing the trust of the men and women he oversaw, and the community he served. Smith never really found his footing in Richmond. Some of it wasn’t his fault.

A protégé of former Richmond Police Chief Rodney Monroe, Smith was brought in during the tumultuous summer of 2020, at the peak of social unrest after George Floyd was brutally murdered on a public street in broad daylight by a Minneapolis police officer. Smith was thrust into an unfamiliar city with a politically inexperienced mayor during a heightened state of conflict. From there, things only got worse.

Then in July of last year, Smith inexplicably decided to embark on a public relations tour touting the department’s arrest of two Guatemalan men who were allegedly plotting a mass shooting at Dogwood Dell on July Fourth — without a shred of evidence. As the case fell apart — no charges in relation to a mass shooting were ever filed — Smith doubled down on the narrative in the weeks and months that followed. What appeared to be a blatant attempt to bolster much-needed confidence in RPD — in 2021, the city experienced 90 homicides, the highest count since 2004 — only backfired.

Edwards, a giant of a man at 6 feet, 8 inches, stepped into the void as interim chief. Unlike his predecessor, he is well-liked by the rank and file and exudes a quiet, understated confidence, but policing has never been easy in a city with such a deep racial divide, one that craters along socioeconomic lines. Rooted in Jim Crow and segregation, Richmond’s poorest neighborhoods only grew more so after desegregation and white flight, leaving majority Black communities with ever-concentrating poverty. As that poverty worsened, so did violent crime.

Amid a string of high-profile police killings of unarmed Black men across the country, Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and calls for social and racial justice. It also further eroded the relationship between the community and law enforcement, particularly in cities like Richmond. Calls to “defund the police,” along with growing mistrust, led to an exodus of police officers across the U.S. Finding new recruits has never been harder: Richmond police, authorized to employ 755 officers, are currently short 165 — a number that has only gotten worse in 2023.

Edwards has said on numerous occasions that replenishing the force is a top priority. The needle appears to be moving in the right direction: At his first official press briefing as chief last week, Edwards said the number of police officer applications has risen 74% so far this year; 10 former officers have rejoined the force; and RPD has added another 15 part-time officers.

Meanwhile, more than 200 of the city’s officers have completed Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics training, which focuses on developing de-escalation and critical-thinking skills, with a goal of all officers undergoing ICAT training by year’s end. ICAT training has been shown to reduce the number of use-of-force incidents: A University of Cincinnati study of the Louisville Metro Police Department in 2020 found that officers who received the training experienced 28% fewer use-of-force incidents compared to those who hadn’t.

Politically, police reform is proving to be challenge. In Virginia, there was ample momentum for reform after Floyd, leading to a special session under former Gov. Ralph Northam, along with calls for citizen review boards, with disciplinary powers, to oversee officer misconduct, but there has been widespread backlash. Many of those efforts have since stalled, according to a report released last month by the Virginia Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

Across the state, law enforcement agencies have resisted citizen review boards, arguing that they undercut the authority of police leadership, and would result in review boards being staffed by people with no law enforcement experience. And opponents say attempts to roll back qualified immunity, which protects police officers from litigation, is only worsening the officer shortage. Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, told the advisory committee that 12,000 officers “had recently left the profession due to these legislative and accountability reform efforts.”

With fewer resources, some say efforts to combat the rise in gun violence and violent crime — such as RPD’s hotspots policing and camera surveillance initiatives — are reinforcing discriminatory policing practices by focusing primarily on minority communities.

There is agreement on both sides that improving police relations with the community should be a priority, according to the advisory committee report. Community policing opens lines of communication, leads to more effective crime-solving, and makes law enforcement generally more effective. There’s also agreement that police are asked to do too much. Often, police officers serve as the first and only responders to incidents that should involve social workers or mental health experts.

There is, however, a place to meet in the middle. Treating community members as “co-equals,” instituting initiatives that require officers to engage with community members in more “non-enforcement” interactions — something that Edwards has prioritized — can go a long way, according to the advisory committee report.

As the fourth police chief under Mayor Levar Stoney, who took office in 2017, the clock is already ticking for Edwards. Stoney will leave office in less than two years, which clouds the chief’s long-term prospects. What the political future holds for Edwards — or Richmond, generally — is anyone’s guess, but Edwards has already differentiated himself from his most recent predecessor in one critically important area: community relations.

“I think policing is changing around the country, particularly in the urban environments,” he said during an interview with the Times-Dispatch Editorial Board in December, acknowledging that policing in Richmond, and across the country, needs to move away from an “us vs. them” mentality. “Particularly in those areas where violent crime is a daily reality for folks, I think what everyone wants is good policing. Nobody wants to feel like their police department is an occupying army.”

Substantive police reform is no doubt needed, but it must come from the top. The crime rate is a potent political marker in cities like Richmond; how our elected leaders respond to it — during spikes, this usually means ramping up the “law and order” rhetoric — drives policing strategies. Hire and fire all the police chiefs you want, but this won’t change without refocusing the political lens.

Edwards can’t fix all of those problems. But if he stays true to his stated mission of transparency and community policing, Richmond just may be headed in the right direction.