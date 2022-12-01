Opinion: Blaming localities for the housing crisis is misguided

By THE TIMES-DISPATCH EDITORIAL BOARD

Housing advocates are cheering Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recent comments that his administration will prioritize increasing the state’s dwindling stock of affordable housing.

The lack of available inventory is reaching a crisis point that is already having a devastating impact on those at the lower end of the income scale, leading to increasing rents and demand for apartments, spiking evictions and homelessness, particularly in the Richmond region.

It’s also hurting middle-class families and, especially, millennials looking to put down roots and buy their first homes. Meanwhile, the rising cost of senior housing has increased the affordability gap for older, single-family homeowners seeking to downscale and move into lower-maintenance and assisted living facilities, which limits the availability of starter homes for first-time buyers. It’s a vicious cycle.

The governor has said recently that additional state subsidies and loan programs to reduce housing costs aren’t the answer. In prepared remarks before a joint meeting of the state Senate and House finance committees, he pinned the blame on local governments.

“We must tackle root causes behind the supply and demand mismatch behind places to live: unnecessary regulation, over burdensome and inefficient local governments, restrictive zoning policies and an ideology of fighting tooth and nail against any new development,” he said.

He reiterated the point last month in a speech at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference in Arlington: “We have to have more development friendly local regulations and processes, and we also have to respect the rights of landowners.”

But targeting local governments, and their often cumbersome zoning ordinances, as unnecessarily impeding residential developers is a Pandora’s box. There’s a good reason localities pass zoning ordinances that restrict new development: Housing, on its own, doesn’t come close to producing enough tax revenue to pay for the required public services that come with all those new residents moving in. Things like schools, roads, police, firefighters and public libraries.

It’s the reason why localities like Chesterfield County, home to Central Virginia’s fastest-growing suburbs, has long sought to rein in the pace of residential development. Unlike neighboring Henrico County, which is bisected by interstates 64 and 295 and has a much larger commercial tax base — Chesterfield is in essence the region’s bedroom community. It can ill afford to open the floodgates and let developers plop down thousands of new homes and apartments unabated.

“Fundamentally, I agree with the governor that we need more housing stock in Virginia,” Chris Winslow, the Republican chairman of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, said in an interview earlier this week. But there’s a caveat: “We have to have the ability to support more housing stock.”

The biggest thing the state can do to help offset the cost of development, he says, is “streamline transportation improvements, fund maintenance of roads and those transportation enhancements — and help localities build schools.”

Yes, most localities could do a better job of detangling zoning policy and making the process of applying for, and building, new housing less cost-restrictive. Higher-density development like condominiums, townhouses and apartments, something Chesterfield’s Planning Department has increasingly prioritized over the last decade, allow for more efficient delivery of public services, and more streamlined infrastructure improvements. Finding a way to align already existing development goals in places like Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond — all of which are working to create more dense, tax-efficient housing — with state policy that incentivizes increasing the stock of workforce housing is desperately needed.

However, it can’t be done responsibly without state subsidies and increased funding for the services that new housing requires. Pushing local governments to ease zoning restrictions and allowing developers an express run to construction will only shift the burden of funding those services to local taxpayers.

Overloading localities with housing that it cannot afford is akin to a business responding to pent-up demand by simply manufacturing more widgets. It must also account for the requisite increase in overhead and delivery costs, customer service costs, accounting and administrative expenses.

Getting at the root causes of the affordable housing crisis, as Youngkin has promised, is laudable. But simply lifting restrictive zoning policies and passing the burden of paying for new housing to localities, and local taxpayers, isn’t the solution.