One went quietly; the other, not so much.

State Sens. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, and Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, were shown the door in last week’s primaries, headlining an exodus of veteran lawmakers who got caught up in shifting political winds amid last year’s redistricting.

Morrissey was smothered, losing by 40 percentage points to Lashrecse Aird, a former state delegate, who tapped in to the Democratic Party machinery to run an effective campaign with high-profile endorsements (including U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger) that focused on Morrissey’s anti-abortion leanings. Chase, who is challenging the vote count, was narrowly defeated by the more moderate Glen Sturtevant, a former state senator and Richmond School Board member, who campaigned as an antidote to Chase’s drama (“I will be a workhorse, not a show horse”).

Their respective knockouts were more than noteworthy. Morrissey and Chase are in a different weight class: Both spent their careers crashing the two-party system as high-profile firebrands, prone to made-for-headlines theatrics that cemented their status as political outlaws.

More often, they found the media spotlight for the wrong reasons: Morrissey, a twice-disbarred attorney famous for his quick temper — he once punched a defense attorney, twice, in a courtroom hallway in Richmond — campaigned while embroiled in highly publicized divorce proceedings with his much younger wife, Myrna, who was 17 and working in Morrissey’s law office a decade ago when they allegedly consummated their relationship. As a result, Morrissey was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2014, serving three months in Henrico County jail (he continued to serve in the General Assembly on work-release).

Chase, meanwhile, earned her spurs playing MAGA poster child, showing up at gun rallies strapped with an assault rifle and joining the “Stop the Steal” movement in 2020, even attending Trump’s pre-insurrection rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Chase likened herself as Virginia’s “Trump in heels,” got kicked out of the Chesterfield GOP and berated a Capitol Police officer after being told she couldn’t park in a secure area in 2019. Chase was censured by the Senate in 2021 after attending the Jan. 6 rally and referring to pro-Trump rallygoers (i.e., insurrectionists) as “patriots.”

For both parties, expelling the Senate outlaws should be a benefit heading into the fall, when all 140 seats of the General Assembly are up for election, but for different reasons. Despite the personal baggage, Morrissey has long been an effective lawmaker who knows how to wield power. He pushed through impactful criminal justice reforms, has been a staunch supporter of gun control measures and, despite being disbarred, had become a key power broker on the Judiciary Committee, a kingmaker in the judge selection and appointment process. His stance on abortion — Morrissey doesn’t support an outright ban, but agrees with some restrictions — made him a potential swing vote in the Senate before a special election in January changed the calculus. Morrissey, who led the charge to build a casino resort in Petersburg, has also pushed aggressively to block Richmond from holding a second casino referendum this fall.

But Morrissey appeared to overplay his hand. He came in a distant second to Jennifer McClellan in the Democratic primary to replace Donald McEachin, now deceased, in Congress. The ugly loss — McClellan won 84% of the vote — punctured Morrissey’s near-mythical status as a grassroots dynamo who was difficult, if not nearly impossible, to defeat on his home turf.

“He made a tactical error when he took on McClellan,” says longtime political analyst Bob Holsworth. It signaled to the Democratic Party that Morrissey could be beaten with the right endorsements and organizational structure. The party apparatus was no longer intimidated by “Fightin’ Joe.”

“With a 21-seat Democratic majority, Morrissey would have extraordinary influence. He was a major influence on judge appointments. He was engaged,” Holsworth says. Chase, however, had no such clout: “Chase was essentially ostracized and had no capacity to do much of anything.”

Abandoned by her own party, the Chesterfield Trumper turned to the politics of distraction, and was willing to spread misinformation to gin up the MAGA base. In June of 2020, during the summer of protest after George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis, she broadcast a social media hoax on Facebook, warning that violent protesters affiliated with antifa were headed to the Chesterfield suburbs. Chase said she had spoken to the county’s police chief, suggested he had confirmed the threat (he hadn’t), and called on “2nd Amendment supporters” to be on alert. This was at the height of COVID-19, when children and teens were congregating outdoors, particularly along suburban cul-de-sacs. A sitting senator encouraging her constituents to arm up against a nonexistent threat could have had a deadly outcome.

Fortunately, Chase, the one-trick show horse, struggled to expand her constituency. “The Republican Party establishment detested her,” Holsworth says. “Chase had the MAGA base — and that was it.”

As metro Richmond’s political outlaws, both Morrissey and Chase discovered a hard truth: Burning bridges eventually leaves you stranded.