“It’s a profound thing to kill a person.”

Sitting at center court inside the University of Richmond’s Robins Center, interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards dropped the bombshell in a video released June 12.

In a recorded interview with Petula Burks, director of strategic communications and civic engagement for the city, Edwards describes in painstaking detail an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 16, 2002: Edwards and his partner at the time, Shane Waite, had pulled over a vehicle on the city’s South Side, near Walmsley Boulevard, for a “minor traffic infraction.” Both approached the car, with Waite asking the driver to step out. In the process of being apprehended, 21-year-old Isaac Thompson punched Waite, Edwards recalled in the interview, and a foot chase ensued.

“All of a sudden, the suspect wheels around and starts firing. And it’s muzzle flash, muzzle flash, muzzle flash, muzzle flash – pop-pop-pop-pop-pop,” Edwards said. Waite, hit in the chest and leg, dropped to the ground. “The suspect continues running, and it seems like he either trips or he is collapsing from the gunfire exchange at that initial point. And then, as he falls and I come running up on him, ... he brings the gun up, and it looks like I can stick my whole fist in the barrel of the gun. It seems so huge to me.

“And I return fire again.”

Waite, who was wearing a ballistics vest, survived; Thompson did not. There was an internal investigation that cleared both Waite and Edwards, who received commendations from the department (combat bars), according to newspaper accounts at the time.

In his few short months as acting chief, Edwards has proven to be a breath of fresh air. He exudes empathy, has engaged in much-needed outreach with the community and is well-liked among the rank and file, a departure from Richmond’s previous police chief, Gerald Smith, who left last October under a firestorm of criticism from within the department, and outside of it.

But it shouldn’t have taken more than seven months for Edwards to tell the public about the 2002 shooting. Only after a WRIC-TV investigation did the interim chief address the incident publicly. Edwards, in an interview Friday, said the video was taped in November, a couple of weeks after he was named acting chief. “What I wanted to avoid was not being prepared to talk about it,” he said, adding that he met with community groups beforehand.

“I didn’t want them learning about it on the news,” he said, explaining that when he met with members of the media in late December, including The Times-Dispatch, he was ready to answer questions about the 2002 shooting. He figured because it “wasn’t controversial at the time,” perhaps reporters thought it wasn’t relevant. “I thought you guys knew.”

In an interview last week, Burks defended the decision to hold off disclosing to the public. The shooting was “widely covered” 20 years ago, she said, and was hardly a secret. Edwards was fully vetted before he was named interim chief, and leadership at City Hall, including Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders, was made aware of the incident. Being respectful to the officers involved and Thompson’s family was paramount, Burks said. “That’s not the first thing that you announce,” she added. “The first thing you are looking at is how do I get this job done?”

The media, including The Times-Dispatch, no doubt bears some responsibility for not reporting on the 2002 shooting sooner. And it’s difficult to accuse Edwards of lacking transparency when his bosses knew, and went so far as to prepare a video to detail what happened 20 years ago.

When the question didn’t come, however, there should have been some effort to address the shooting with the broader public. In consultation with City Hall leadership, “the consensus was we were going to wait,” Edwards said, adding that in hindsight “it would have made my life much easier if it had come out earlier.”

Since the summer of protest following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Richmond Police Department has been mired in a crisis of public confidence. The department continues to struggle with officer retention and recruitment (RPD is currently short 171 police officers), and questions of transparency have loomed over police leadership and City Hall ever since.

This also isn’t the first time an interim chief has come under scrutiny for an officer-involved shooting. William “Jody” Blackwell was named interim chief in the summer of 2020, during the height of civil unrest, and stepped down 11 days later. Blackwell had also been involved in a fatal shooting in 2002. Blackwell, an officer at the time, was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Blackwell’s fatal shooting — he grappled with the suspect, who allegedly had a gun, and wound up shooting him in the back — was murkier than Edwards’ case. Both Edwards and Waite were fired upon first, with Waite taking rounds in the process.

The city desperately needs policing reform, as all police departments do. But a criminal justice system designed to target our most marginalized communities can’t realistically be reformed without addressing the root causes of that marginalization. In Richmond, it was intentional: Black people were disenfranchised socially and economically, confined to certain neighborhoods with legal racial segregation and redlining, creating generational poverty that persists today.

Attempts at police reform in Richmond have been slow-moving, and Mayor Levar Stoney has done little to rebuild trust that was lost post-Floyd. For a city that continues to struggle with rabid gun violence, however, law enforcement remains vital to the city’s social and economic well-being.

“The culture of policing has perpetuated all of these (systemic) issues,” said Angela Fontaine, a community advocate for policing reform who co-chaired the City Council’s civilian review task force. Edwards’ fatal shooting incident, however, should be viewed with proper context: “If he was serving in the capacity of his job, I don’t how see how that (2002 shooting) could logically be a disqualifier.”

Edwards has expressed remorse, and leans on the experience to help incoming recruits and officers who have been caught in the line of fire. Earlier this year, he established a policy to release body camera footage of all fatal officer-involved shootings, and has also incorporated a training program that prioritizes defusing and disarming suspects without the use of firearms.

An empathetic police chief with new tactics won’t cure a police culture and criminal justice system built to target our most vulnerable communities. Police reform is still desperately needed. Walls must be torn down, and trust must be rebuilt.