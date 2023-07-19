Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision to put a target on the backs of one of our most vulnerable populations, transgender youth, was finalized on Tuesday afternoon. It was long expected. Ten months after a draft was first introduced, the Virginia Department of Education released its now formalized model policies for the treatment of transgender students, a guiding document for local school boards that directs administrators, educators and school personnel to, in essence, deny their existence.

Chief among the provisions: parents must grant permission for a student to change their name and preferred pronouns, bathroom usage must align with a student’s “biological sex” and school sports participation is to be strictly regulated and determined by a student's gender at birth. All come with the legal caveat — modifications are allowed “only to the extent required by law.”

The lawsuits are no doubt coming. Legal experts have questioned the legality of the model policies, which appear to violate legislation signed into law by former Gov. Ralph Northam in 2020 instructing school boards to adopt policies that, among other things, protect transgender students from discrimination and bullying “in accordance with evidence-based best practices.” There’s also the Virginia Human Rights Act, which safeguards students from unlawful discrimination at school.

It is unlikely that Youngkin is much concerned with legalities, human rights or student safety. This is about scoring political points with his breakthrough campaign slogan in 2021, “parents matter,” and a desire to appeal to social conservatives and the MAGA base for a prospective presidential run.

“All children in Virginia deserve to have a parent engaged in their life and to be treated with dignity and respect,” Youngkin said in a statement Tuesday. “The VDOE updated model policies reaffirm my administration’s continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing, and care.”

It’s an appealing talking point, but there’s a glaring omission: not every parent is engaged in protecting and nurturing their children. Youngkin’s conservative ideal of parental involvement sounds wonderful, but it’s not based in reality. That was the critical point of the Northam administration’s model policies, which sought to protect trans students from harm — both at school and at home. It's well-documented that LGBTQ youth are at a heightened risk for suicidal ideation; Queer youth are four times more likely to contemplate suicide than cisgender youth, according to the Trevor Project.

“Having to get parental permission from a parent who may not be supportive could put the young person at risk for harm at home, and other negative outcomes,” Maurice Gattis, associate professor in the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Social Work and interim co-chair of VCU’s Queer Research and Advocacy Center, told the Times-Dispatch earlier this year. Rejection at home is a primary driver of youth homelessness and emotional trauma, particularly among LGBTQ youth.

Schools play an important role in protecting young people from abuse. What else would you call kicking any child — trans, nonbinary or cisgender — out of the home? Up until now, the governor’s attacks have centered on school curriculum and academic performance. The revised model policies are about to usher in a new chapter: “parents matter,” even when it jeopardizes the safety of Virginia’s children.