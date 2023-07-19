Delores Murray had heard enough. A year ago last May, with the Richmond School Board embroiled in a bitter fight with Superintendent Jason Kamras over rezoning an overcrowded River City Middle School, the former RPS instructional assistant approached the podium.

“I came down here tonight not to criticize you, only to remind each one of you as to why you were elected to run this school system in Richmond,” Murray said, her voice dripping with disappointment. “You cannot afford to be divided at a time like this, people. They are banning books all across the country. … At the top of Virginia’s agenda: private schools, charter schools, home schooling. Public education is being attacked.”

The School Board meeting was held at Huguenot High School, with the nine board members sitting on an elevated stage with the podium for administrative presentations and public input sitting just below it. The logistical arrangement of the meetings, which typically rotate among the district’s school auditoriums, create an imbalanced power dynamic: Citizens play the part of unwitting audience subjugated to a group of ranting performance artists.

As usual, Kamras’ administration had proposed a reasonable fix: shifting 450 of River City’s students to Boushall, Binford and Lucille Brown middle schools, all of which were under capacity. A week earlier, the board had voted down the plan citing concerns over cost, potential transportation issues and the impact on open enrollment seats. The well-documented overcrowding problems at River City — jammed hallways, not enough bathrooms, daily fights and the toll it was taking on students who were already struggling emotionally, and academically, from the pandemic — did little to move the board’s majority.

“You have got to be together,” Murray scolded. “Whatever the differences are — personality, difference of opinion, whatever — you must come together and make decisions for this system.”

Dysfunction has long been a hallmark of the Richmond School Board. There are myriad reasons for this, starting with the simple fact that 68% of the district’s students qualify as “economically disadvantaged,” according to the Virginia Department of Education. Richmond’s ailing schools reflect a harsh reality: Racial and economic segregation, nearly 70 years after Brown v. Board of Education, persists. Even during Richmond’s residential resurgence, which took hold in the 1990s, the city’s growth was fueled primarily by childless young professionals, artists and creative types. Richmond’s public schools, which remain majority Black and low income, have been bleeding students for decades.

The Richmond School Board, in other words, is the product of a broken political system, representing a constituency — mostly lower-income families in the city’s highest-poverty neighborhoods — that lacks resources, social capital and political power.

All of which makes schools something of a political liability. Not even Doug Wilder, who served as Richmond’s first mayor elected at large in 2004 under the restructured city charter, winning 78% of the vote, could influence RPS to his liking. So Wilder decided to keep the School Board at arm’s length, preferring to demonize RPS leadership — he once tried to evict the entire school system from City Hall — and push for an appointed school board. Neither took.

Richmond’s current mayor, Levar Stoney, is finding out the hard way. Despite extending olive branches to RPS, increasing funding for schools and forging a chummy relationship with the superintendent, the board’s leadership turned its back on Stoney, his administration and Richmond City Council. A year ago, after wresting school construction away from City Hall, the board engaged in a protracted fight with the mayor and council over plans to rebuild George Wythe High School. Council wanted assurances that the school would be built for 2,000 students; the School Board — the same School Board that sparked outrage for refusing to rezone students attending the dangerously overcrowded River City Middle — insisted on a smaller, 1,600-seat school. They settled on 1,800 for Wythe (they also eventually agreed to rezone River City), but not before initiating unnecessary, bruising fights that undercut public trust. During a joint meeting between the two boards last spring, for example, School Board members mostly argued among themselves, eventually leading several simply to walk out.

So it should hardly be a surprise that after devising a new security plan following the double homicide after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony last month, some board members pushed back aggressively, citing concerns about over-policing students.

“I see things like metal detectors, policing and other punitive measures as Band-Aids,” said School Board Chairwoman Stephanie Rizzi. “It looks like we’re headed to a dystopian future.”

Enhancing security, of course, is not intended to solve the long-term crisis. But something must be done now to protect students in a city rife with gun violence. The more than $2.5 million plan includes additional metal detectors, X-ray scanners and revamping the contract with Richmond Police — which deploys 11 school resource officers at RPS — but there is also a new pilot program that would require students at four schools to hand over their cellphones, which would be locked away in special “pouches” during the school day (social media, it turns out, is a primary source of conflict that leads to shootings). The plan also includes hiring 24 additional mental health counselors to help students grappling with emotional trauma, and a host of other proactive measures.

Over-policing students is a valid concern, but when you live in a constant state of dysfunction, it can be hard to see what is right in front of you. Getting nine elected officials to agree on how to solve any significant problem, much less the seemingly intractable social ills that accompany institutional poverty, is not easy. But this School Board prefers stoking conflict over problem-solving, playing a dangerous game at the worst possible time.

Murray was right a year ago, and even more so today: Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who won the governorship in 2021 by politicizing the state of public education, is gunning for a presidential run. His push for university-partnered “lab schools” focuses on underperforming districts. Richmond, the seat of the Capitol, is shaping up to be ground zero.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Board of Education already has a foot in the door at RPS, part of a 2017 memorandum of understanding that brought state oversight. Alarmingly, there are currently 28 Richmond schools that are not fully accredited. The MOU requires all schools achieve full accreditation by the 2025-26 school year; if not, the state will take a more direct oversight role. Considering this School Board’s track record, and another election on tap in 2024, does anyone believe RPS will reach full accreditation by then?

With Stoney gearing up for a statewide political bid in 2025, one can bet that his challengers will highlight the city’s underperforming schools. If he responds like he did to another recent embarrassment for RPS — a 6,000-word dissection of the School Board’s refusal to shift to a year-round calendar in The New Yorker — things may get even uglier. “I’ve done everything in my power to fund and advocate for RPS since 2017,” Stoney tweeted on June 21, shortly after the story was published. “But, instead of leading boldly and doing whatever it takes to support our kids’ post-pandemic recovery, leaders on the School Board and in the Richmond Education Association choose to sit idly by & maintain the status quo.”

This School Board alone is not responsible for creating a level of dysfunction no one will defend — neither Democrats nor Republicans — but it has turned RPS into Exhibit A in the political fight over what to do about a growing public education crisis. Turning Richmond schools into a political punching bag, and a lab experiment for Republican-led alternative schools that drain needed resources, is a recipe for disaster.

If there is a dystopian future on the horizon, the cause will not be a well-reasoned security plan that aims to protect students today and invests in their long-term mental health. Nor will it be City Hall’s insistence on well-planned school construction, or a traumatized student population that’s suffering enormous academic declines post-pandemic. The culprit will be something else: Richmond’s unrelentingly dysfunctional School Board.