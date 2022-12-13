Opinion: The city’s Lost Cause statues are all gone. So what now?

By THE TIMES-DISPATCH EDITORIAL BOARD

Two-and-a-half years after George Floyd was brutally killed by Minneapolis police, igniting a national wave of social justice protests that washed over the public conscience and seemingly every American city — including Richmond, where protests spanned for days on end in the summer of 2020 — the last of Richmond’s Lost Cause icons has finally been toppled and removed.

After a lengthy court battle, the bronze, sword-wielding A.P. Hill statue at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road, which literally stood at the entrance to Linwood Holton Elementary School, was carted off on a flatbed truck on Monday.

“This is something that commenced two years ago, when we sought out to turn the page on our Confederate history and start writing a new chapter for the city of Richmond,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, who was on site for Hill’s removal, donning a construction hard hat and a fluorescent, yellow-and-orange vest. “And today marks the last day of the last cause, the Lost Cause.”

Symbolically, removing the only remaining city-owned Confederate statue is an enormously significant milestone. It started where it should have — taking down those lording Civil War “heroes” on Monument Avenue to cheering crowds — before ending with something of a whimper.

Monday’s toppling of Hill drew only a smattering of onlookers as Stoney explained that taking down the towering Confederate general would pave the way for improvements at one of the city’s most accident-prone intersections. “That’s the blocking and tackling of running a government,” he said.

Charting a new chapter for Richmond, however, requires something more than “blocking and tackling.” In the summer of 2020, a broad coalition of Richmond citizens and public officials — including Stoney — embraced a newfound commitment to breaking down systemic racism and creating a more inclusive, equitable Richmond. In the winter of 2022, we still have little to show for it.

City schools are struggling with a leadership crisis, a teacher shortage and a student population that’s been devastated by pandemic-induced learning challenges. The affordable housing crisis, especially for the poorest Richmonders, has only grown worse. Evictions and homelessness are spiking, with no comprehensive plan to address it. The Richmond Police Department is grappling with more than 150 officer vacancies as gun violence surges — disproportionately impacting Black families, of course — as it begins the search to replace yet another departed police chief.

Richmond is growing, no doubt. The city’s economic base is as healthy as it’s been in years, thanks in large part to an influx of middle class families and young professionals. But it’s not evenly distributed. While apartments fly up in places like Manchester and Scott’s Addition, and new city-initiated redevelopment projects take hold along Arthur Ashe Boulevard (the Diamond District) and downtown (City Center), South Side and the East End are left to fend for themselves. Redevelopment of public housing complexes remain stuck at the starting gate. The new Richmond takes priority over the old.

That’s not to say Richmond doesn’t have momentum. The percentage of Richmonders living in poverty has declined significantly, dropping to 17.9% in 2020, its lowest level in two decades. Richmond has become nothing short of a destination in the past few years, its urban cool only growing as restaurants and breweries regain their footing with the worst of the pandemic in the rear view.

Stoney, however, has only two years left on his second term as Richmond mayor. More change is right around the corner, and the city’s economic divide appears to be growing worse. Those left out of the new, post-pandemic economy are left to hope for a casino to move in, or temporary funding to offset an eviction or, worse yet, hope that one of a few hundred beds at temporary homeless shelters open up before the winter chill sets in. Richmond Public Schools, beset by internal infighting on the School Board and external fighting with Stoney and City Hall, isn’t much better.

In a city where economic development usually translates to government-subsidized gentrification — thanks to an overzealous historic tax credit program and the city’s historic willingness to give up years of tax revenue to accommodate residential developers — Richmond’s business community, and elected leaders, have long aided and abetted this growing economic divide.

Bridging the gap is a massive undertaking. Making Richmond a more equitable place will require a fundamental shift in how resources are allocated. With the last of the Lost Cause statuary headed for storage, now would be a good time to get started.

