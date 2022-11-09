Opinion: Va. voters send a message: Meet us in the middle

The much-anticipated red wave didn’t materialize, but it’s still too early to know which party will control Congress after Tuesday’s midterm elections. Will election deniers overturn results in key battlegrounds? Will Biden be impeached? Stay tuned.

One thing is becoming increasingly clear, however: Virginia doesn’t much care for the politics of the extreme right or left, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin should take note. Virginia Republicans may have picked up an extra seat in the House (in the 2nd, where Jen Kiggans defeated incumbent Elaine Luria), but Youngkin’s vigorous campaigning in Northern Virginia’s 7th and 10th districts didn’t move the needle. Both Democratic incumbents — Abigail Spanberger in the 7th and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th — won by 4 and 6 points, respectively, according to unofficial tallies on Wednesday.

Nationally, Youngkin’s campaign push on behalf of GOP candidates was something of a mixed bag. In Georgia, South Dakota and Oklahoma, for example, he campaigned for winning Republican candidates, but in New York and Michigan, Democrats won. Arizona’s gubernatorial race, featuring one of the country’s higher-profile election deniers, Kari Lake, remains up in the air.

The political bump from a campaign stop here and there from a fresh-faced Virginia governor with next to no national profile is likely negligible. At home in Virginia, of course, he’s the face of the state party. His gubernatorial victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in 2021 catapulted the former private equity executive, who tapped into a potent mix of pandemic frustration, traditional conservatism and the right’s cultural boogeymen (transgender students and critical race theory) to usher in a statewide Republican sweep.

But it appears Youngkin overestimated his pull, especially in Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, Spanberger won Prince William, her opponent Yesli Vega’s home county, by a 2-to-1 margin, according to unofficial results. Wexton wound up with a 15-point margin in Loudoun County, ground zero for the transgender/bathroom culture war a year ago.

“The results certainly don’t show that Youngkin has extended his reach into Northern Virginia at all. That largely has been a myth,” says political analyst Bob Holsworth. “He won [in 2021] because he did great in Hampton Roads, where he did reverse some Democratic advantages, and because he had tremendous mobilization in the rural areas. He did not make any inroads in Northern Virginia.”

Youngkin isn’t the first politician, of course, to read too much into a first-time victory. He may have deftly maneuvered around Donald Trump a year ago while also tapping into the MAGA base, but his national aspirations have led him to veer harder to the right. The delicate dance he pulled off in 2021 won’t work in a presidential primary that features real heavyweights (Trump and Ron DeSantis).

The real test will come next fall, when all 140 seats of the General Assembly are up for election. If Youngkin’s MAGA tease continues, it will likely backfire. Abortion rights will be front and center. Trump and DeSantis will be breathing fire on the national stage. Virginia voters will recoil.

Youngkin has considerable fundraising prowess, and he should have the advantage in 2023. But not if he’s playing culture warrior and competing for national attention with the likes of Trump and DeSantis.

“The more he adopts the MAGA line, the worst off he is in Virginia,” Holsworth says.

The biggest takeaway from Tuesday’s election — for Virginia, at least — just might be this: The commonwealth’s moderate electoral temperament demands a governor who can meet voters somewhere in the middle.

— Times-Dispatch Editorial Board