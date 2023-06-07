Grasping for the right words, a visibly shaken Jason Kamras, Richmond Public Schools’ superintendent, gingerly stepped to the microphone after Tuesday’s graduation day shooting outside the Altria Theater near Monroe Park. Flanked by the mayor, police chief, City Council and School Board members, Kamras stood out. It’s customary for the superintendent to participate in graduation ceremonies, and he was still wearing his graduation gown.

“I don’t have any more words on this,” Kamras said, trembling. “I beg of the entire community: Just stop. Our kids can’t take it. Our teachers can’t take it. Our families can’t take it anymore. I beg of you to stop.”

In the aftermath of yet another school shooting — this one left five wounded and two dead (18-year-old Huguenot High graduate Shawn Jackson, who walked the stage to receive his diploma roughly 20 minutes before being shot, and his 36-year-old stepfather, Renzo Smith) — our civic leaders are once again searching for answers to the endless cycle of gun violence.

“We’re going to do everything we can to bring the individuals who were involved in this to justice,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Tuesday. “Not just for the families involved, but also for the city.”

The suspect, 19-year-old Amari Pollard from Henrico County, was apprehended quickly. Pollard and Jackson apparently harbored a long-standing dispute, according to Richmond’s interim police chief, Rick Edwards, and had exchanged words before the shooting. Four handguns were recovered by police. Pollard was arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder Wednesday, but make no mistake — there will be no justice.

Gun violence is now a national epidemic. There have already been 168 school shootings in the United States in 2023, according to The Violence Project. The Gun Violence Archive reports 279 mass shootings so far this year. By midday Wednesday, more than 770 children (17 and younger) had been killed by gunfire. The running tally of children injured by firearms: 1,999.

The number of children experiencing mental health issues has risen to crisis levels, leading the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry to declare a national emergency in 2021. Mix in the proliferation of guns — there are nearly 400 million privately owned firearms in the U.S., according to the Small Arms Survey — along with persistent political gridlock over commonsense gun control measures, and the outlook grows even more bleak.

If it wasn’t painfully clear that our elected leaders are incapable of stopping this violence, one need only watch the video of a glassy-eyed Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who for some reason thought it appropriate to show up at Tuesday’s still-developing crime scene to unleash an unhinged diatribe defending “law-abiding gun owners” and seeking to steer blame toward Richmond’s political leadership, including the mayor.

“This is not about law-abiding gun owners. This is about gangs,” she said, speculating at a time when speculation is wholly inappropriate (the police chief would later rule out gang involvement). But Earle-Sears continued: “This is about even if you took all the guns off the street from the law-abiding citizens, the others who mean harm — who mean to kill and (cause) mayhem — they are going to have the guns. … We have to find the right problem so that we can come to the right solution.”

We already know what the problem is: a potent boil of rampant gun ownership, adolescents experiencing mental health crises and wholesale abandonment of our most vulnerable populations. Extreme poverty begets violence, and Richmond has an inordinate amount of both.

The solution? It won’t be found hunting down and locking away the perpetrators (on Wednesday, Kamras revealed that the graduation tragedy wasn’t the only school-related shooting the night before; three Armstrong High students had also been shot). Nor is it casting troubled high schoolers as “evil” and pretending America is some mythical place where all that’s needed is a posse of gunslinging good guys to rush in and save the day. Perhaps the lieutenant governor, who once famously posted a photo of herself on Twitter dressed in a green blazer and skirt, strapped with an AR-15, simply forgot her white hat.

Here’s a thought: Perhaps it’s time to call a meeting and disinvite all of the politicians. The communities most impacted by gun violence sit at the head of the table. Driving the conversation should be those who have experienced actual gun violence — victims, families, law enforcement. If you’ve never been confronted with gunfire downrange, take a seat in the back.

Mute the politicians, especially the gun-toting toy soldiers, and let’s get to work.