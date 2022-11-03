Opinion: Youngkin should apologize for ‘graceless’ comments

By THE TIMES-DISPATCH EDITORIAL BOARD

During his so-far brief political career, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has grown increasingly adept at walking the tightrope between moderate conservatism and the red-meat base of former President Donald Trump. Tried as he might, Youngkin’s Democratic challenger in 2021, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, attempted to brand the Republican newcomer as a hard-right acolyte of the former president, a “Trump in khakis,” but it never really stuck. Sure, Youngkin leaned into transgender bathroom issues and promised to ban critical race theory and “divisive topics” in schools, but he didn’t campaign as a culture warrior. He kept Trump at a distance, vowing to invest in police, reform education, cut taxes and deregulate Virginia back to greatness.

In Virginia, politics have long been mild-mannered compared to our more raucous southern and northern neighbors. Team Youngkin was careful to cultivate a suitable image, painting their fresh-faced candidate as just your average deeply religious, red-vested suburban dad who happened to be insanely rich, thanks to a 25-year career as a private equity fund manager and executive at the Carlyle Group in Washington, D.C.

After taking office in January, however, Youngkin waded into deeper political waters. He made Trumpian Cabinet and commission appointments that were either scuttled or scolded (see Andrew Wheeler, Colin Greene and Ann Hunter McLean), fought to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, pushed to continue whitewashing school history books and roll back protections for transgender students in public schools. In what appears to be a dry run for president in 2024, he’s sidled up with election deniers on the campaign trail in other states (Kari Lake in Arizona and Tudor Dixon in Michigan).

Youngkin and his political handlers revel in the idea that the governor has a unique skill set, an ability to appeal to both “forever Trumpers and never Trumpers.” But his agility is being tested.

At a campaign stop in Stafford County on Oct. 28, just hours after Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was brutally beaten in their California home by a conspiracy-minded intruder, Youngkin appeared to make light of the situation.

“Speaker Pelosi’s husband — they had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted,” he said at a campaign stop for Republican Yesli Vega, who is challenging incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger for the 7th District Congressional seat. “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re gonna go do.”

No, the governor didn’t condone the attack or push one of the multiple conspiracy theories circulating in the conservative media. But that Youngkin would deem it OK to make such a flippant comment while Pelosi’s husband was still in the hospital suffering from a skull fracture is, at best, in extremely poor taste, especially at a time when the entire country is on high alert for political violence. In late October, several federal agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, warned that domestic violence threats posed by extremists would likely increase in the 90-day period after next week’s midterm elections, according to The Washington Post.

In an interview with Newsmax on Oct. 28, a conservative media outlet, Youngkin refused to apologize for the Pelosi comments but went on to condemn the attack. “I just want to reiterate that there is no room for violence in America,” he said. “And the fact that someone broke into their home and assaulted him so violently is just beyond belief.”

More than a week later, however, Youngkin still hasn’t offered an apology.

“The Trump model is that strong leaders don’t apologize. And that’s unfortunate, because this was a place where [Youngkin] could have drawn an appropriate contrast with Donald Trump,” said Bob Holsworth, a longtime political analyst based in Richmond, in an interview on Tuesday.

“I think people expected more from a person like Youngkin, who clearly expresses how much his faith means to him. … It was a graceless comment that deserves an apology.”