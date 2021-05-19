P. Srirama Rao, F. Gerard Moeller and Robert Winn column: Clinical trials bring hope for a better tomorrow

Clinical trial participants volunteer for many reasons. Healthy people might seek to help others, or to personally contribute to science and medicine. Volunteers with an illness might want to help others as well, and they also gain access to the newest treatments and benefit from additional care and attention from the clinical research staff.

VCU Massey Cancer Center hosts a Facebook Live event on May 20 at 11:30 a.m. to provide an opportunity for the public to hear from our physician researchers about the importance and benefits of clinical trials.

You also can learn about ongoing VCU clinical trials by visiting our C. Kenneth and Dianne Wright Center for Clinical and Translational Research StudyFinder website ( go.vcu.edu/studyfinder ).

If you want to volunteer, talk to your doctor, or sign up for Research Match (researchmatch.org), which matches volunteers to appropriate clinical trials. Every study is different: Some need healthy volunteers, while others seek individuals with a specific condition.

This year, it never has been more important or clear that clinical trials advance medical research, save and improve lives, and create a healthier future for all of us. Please join us in thanking those who make clinical trials possible and consider joining a clinical trial today.

P. Srirama Rao, Ph.D., is vice president for research and innovation at Virginia Commonwealth University. Contact him at: vpresearch@vcu.edu

F. Gerard Moeller, M.D., is associate vice president of the division of clinical research at VCU and director of the VCU Wright Center for Clinical and Translational Research. Contact him at: frederick.moeller@vcuhealth.org

Robert Winn, M.D., is director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Contact him at: robert.winn@vcuhealth.org