Richmond’s casino proposals

This spring, city officials are weighing proposals from three developers who want to build a multimillion dollar casino resort in Richmond.

A city evaluation panel is expected to choose a preferred project next month, followed by a City Council vote in June on whether to hold a referendum on the project in November.

A new state law allows Richmond and four other localities to permit one casino in their communities if approved by voters in a local referendum.

Voters in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth overwhelming approved plans for casinos this past November. Richmond requested development proposals in December. The city originally received six proposals, but three were cut after the evaluation panel deemed them inadequate.